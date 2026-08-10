AFP
England captain Harry Kane set to snub Tottenham return for new long-term Bayern Munich contract
Kane prepares for long-term stay in Bavaria
The England captain has entered the final 12 months of his current Bayern contract, but any fears that he might be looking for a way out of the Allianz Arena have been swiftly dispelled by latest reports. Kane will reportedly hold talks with the German giants this week over an extension, upon his return for pre-season training.
Kane’s current deal, which is said to be worth £21.5million annually, has one year left to run, and there is an eagerness among all parties to extend the terms. With the new season on the horizon, the club wants to avoid any unnecessary distractions regarding their star man’s contractual status, ensuring that the focus remains entirely on reclaiming dominance both domestically and on the European stage.
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New three-year deal on the table
Accorting to The Times, Kane will be offered a new three-year deal, which will run until a month before he is due to turn 36 years old. Such a commitment would represent a significant statement of intent from both the player and the club, effectively covering the remaining peak years of Kane's illustrious career.
It had been suggested in some quarters that Kane would explore a return to the Premier League, with former club Spurs in contention, once he had won major trophies with Bayern. The narrative of the "homecoming king" is one that often captivates football fans, and many expected Kane to eventually head back to London to finish what he started. However, the reality of his success in Germany has shifted those priorities.
Shearer record takes a back seat
Kane remains just 47 goals off Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record of 260. For years, the pursuit of Shearer’s landmark was seen as one of the primary drivers for Kane’s career in England, and many statisticians believed it was a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' he would break it.
But, having won two Bundesliga titles, Kane is instead prioritising winning the Champions League and believes Bayern are capable of doing so. The prestigious European trophy remains the ultimate goal for Kane, who came close to winning it with Spurs in 2019. He views the Bavarian giants as one of the few clubs in world football that provides a guaranteed platform to compete at the business end of the tournament every single season.
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Ballon d’Or ambitions in Bavaria
Kane scored 61 goals in 51 games across all competitions for Bayern last season, taking his tally to 146 goals in three years in Bavaria. These staggering numbers have put him firmly in the conversation for the game's highest individual honours. The 33-year-old is also the current favourite to win the Ballon d’Or, which will be presented in London in October. His ability to maintain such high levels of performance in the league and country has silenced any critics who suggested he might struggle outside of the Spurs ecosystem.
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