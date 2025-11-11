Getty
Endrick told to 'see what's best' for him as Carlo Ancelotti suggests Real Madrid striker make January transfer if he wants 2026 World Cup spot
Endrick's Real Madrid nightmare continues
Endrick arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2024 as one of the brightest young talents in the world. Goals on debut in La Liga and the Champions League further enhanced his reputation, as the-then 18-year-old quickly won the hearts of the Madrid faithful due to his fearless displays in an attack comprising of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.
In what was a rather horrendous campaign for Madrid, failing to win either La Liga, Champions League, or Copa del Rey, Endrick ended the season with seven goals across 37 appearances, totalling just 847 minutes. Despite his lack of playing time, Endrick had shown enough glimpses of his talent. But a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of the 2024-25 season kept him away from action for over five months.
Since his return, he hasn't suffered further fitness setbacks, but he has largely been an afterthought, frozen out and forced into periphery by Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. He made his first appearance under the Spaniard in the 4-0 rout of Valencia this month, coming on as a substitute to play for the final 11 minutes of the game.
He was, however, an unused substitute in Los Blancos' previous two games, both of which they failed to win – the 1-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool at Anfield followed by the 0-0 away draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga over the weekend.
- AFP
Ancelotti speaks about Endrick's World Cup hopes
Ancelotti managed Endrick at Madrid last season, but hasn't called up the young forward in any of the international breaks since taking charge of Brazil in June. Nonetheless, he suggested that Endrick could still earn a spot in the squad for next year's World Cup.
“Yes, I spoke with him at the beginning of this season," Ancelotti said in an interview with PLACAR. "He was injured, but now he’s fine, back, and he has to think with his entourage about what’s best. Talk to the club, to see what’s best for him. Endrick is very young, this won’t be his last World Cup. He could play in the 2026 World Cup, because he has the quality for it, but he could also be in the 2030 World Cup, or the 2034 World Cup, and maybe even the 2038 World Cup (laughs). I believe it’s important for him to get back to playing and show his qualities.”
Back in September, Ancelotti explained why he didn't get as many opportunities in his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. “Well, Endrick is like Estevao [Willian, at Chelsea]. He's a great talent. I think Estevao was lucky," he told ESPN. "The problem with young people who go to Europe is that they have a leading role here, but not much of a leading role there. I coached Endrick for a year and really liked him as a person and as a professional.
“And, obviously, he didn't play as well as he could, because Real Madrid had Rodrygo, Vini; competition in a big team is important, and that can affect a player's progression a little.”
Ancelotti hints at Brazil squad make-up for 2026 tournament
Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Ancelotti seemed to indicate that he has already shortlisted a number of players who will definitely make the trip to the Americas next summer. "I believe that the more time I spend with the players, the closer we get to the final list. I think we are close to what could be the final list for June, I think 17 to 18 players," said the Italian head coach.
Endrick has made 14 appearances for Brazil, scoring three goals, but his last international appearance came way back in March. With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Estevao, Antony, Igor Jesus, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli and Richarlison doing just enough to warrant a place in Brazil's squad, it will be an arduous task for Endrick to earn a place if he continues to warm the bench at the Bernabeu.
In fact, even Vitor Roque, who left Barcelona to sign for Endrick's former team Palmeiras, has been rewarded with a return to the national team. A change of surroundings could benefit Endrick and boost his prospects of featuring in his first major tournament for the Selecao.
- Getty Images Sport
Endrick's January exit gathering steam
Several teams have already expressed interest in acquiring Endrick on loan in the upcoming winter transfer window. Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, who sold star striker Nick Woltemade to Newcastle in the summer, are looking to bolster their attack by acquiring Endrick in the upcoming winter transfer window. There have also been rumours of a possible switch to the Premier League, either to Manchester United or to Aston Villa. Meanwhile, French giants Lyon and Marseille have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old.
