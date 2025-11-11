Endrick told to 'see what's best' for him as Carlo Ancelotti suggests Real Madrid striker make January transfer if he wants 2026 World Cup spot

Endrick arrived at Madrid in the summer of 2024 as one of the brightest young talents in the world. Goals on debut in La Liga and the Champions League further enhanced his reputation, as the-then 18-year-old quickly won the hearts of the Madrid faithful due to his fearless displays in an attack comprising of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

In what was a rather horrendous campaign for Madrid, failing to win either La Liga, Champions League, or Copa del Rey, Endrick ended the season with seven goals across 37 appearances, totalling just 847 minutes. Despite his lack of playing time, Endrick had shown enough glimpses of his talent. But a hamstring injury he suffered at the end of the 2024-25 season kept him away from action for over five months.

Since his return, he hasn't suffered further fitness setbacks, but he has largely been an afterthought, frozen out and forced into periphery by Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. He made his first appearance under the Spaniard in the 4-0 rout of Valencia this month, coming on as a substitute to play for the final 11 minutes of the game.

He was, however, an unused substitute in Los Blancos' previous two games, both of which they failed to win – the 1-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool at Anfield followed by the 0-0 away draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga over the weekend.