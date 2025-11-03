Revealed: Why Man Utd and Aston Villa ruled out Endrick loan as Real Madrid star closes in on Lyon switch

Endrick made his long-awaited return to action for Madrid last weekend, coming off the bench late in the club’s thrashing of Valencia in La Liga. The appearance marked his first in five months following recovery from injury, but reports suggest the striker’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unchanged.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are finalising details of a deal that will see Endrick join Ligue 1 side Lyon on a short-term loan. Negotiations between the two clubs are described as being at an advanced stage, with only an unexpected setback likely to derail the agreement. The move would see Endrick spend six months in France, with no option to buy included in the deal - a key factor in Real Madrid’s decision-making process that stalled the likes of United and Villa for competing for his signature, as the Premier League clubs wanted an option to buy included, as reported by ESPN Brasil.