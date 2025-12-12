EA Sports FC 26 best young players: Highest potential wonderkid strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers on Career Mode

|Player
|Club
|Age
|POS
|CR
|PR
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
|18
|RM
|89
|95
|Desire Doue
|PSG
|20
|RW
|85
|91
|Joao Neves
|PSG
|20
|CM
|85
|90
|Estevao
|Chelsea
|18
|RM
|78
|89
|Jorthy Mokio
|Ajax
|17
|CDM
|70
|89
|Kenan Yildiz
|Juventus
|20
|CAM
|79
|89
|Arda Guler
|Real Madrid
|20
|RM
|81
|89
|Rodrigo Mora
|Porto
|18
|CAM
|76
|89
|Rio Ngumoha
|Liverpool
|17
|LM
|68
|88
|Franco Mastantuono
|Real Madrid
|18
|CAM
|77
|88
|Geovany Quenda
|Sporting
|18
|RM
|76
|88
|Antonio Nusa
|RB Leipzig
|20
|LM
|76
|88
|Pablo Garcia
|Real Betis
|19
|RM
|68
|87
|Assane Diao Diaoune
|Como
|20
|LM
|76
|87
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|19
|CM
|77
|87
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|18
|RW
|76
|87
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|PSG
|19
|CM
|80
|87
|Arthur Vermeeren
|Marseille
|20
|CM
|77
|87
|Julien Duranville
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|RM
|72
|87
|Kees Smit
|AZ
|19
|CAM
|72
|87
|Lennart Karl
|Bayern Munich
|17
|CAM
|63
|86
|Ayyoub Bouaddi
|LOSC Lille
|17
|CM
|75
|86
|Konstantinos Karetsas
|Genk
|17
|CAM
|70
|86
|Maher Carizzo
|Velez
|19
|RM
|72
|86
|Joao Costa
|Al Ettifaq
|20
|RM
|71
|86
It will come as little surprise to learn that Lamine Yamal is the best young midfielder in EA Sports FC 26 and, given that he is just 18, he will likely be so for the next few years. The Barcelona wonderkid is already one of the best players in the game and boasts a potential rating of 95, which means he is capable of emulating talents such as Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
Paris Saint-Germain duo Desire Doue and Joao Neves follow Yamal, with potential ratings of 91 and 90 respectively, while the likes of Chelsea's Estevao (PR: 89) and Ajax defensive midfielder Jorthy Mokio (PR: 89) will be sought-after talents, especially if you are in control of a bigger club. Liverpool's exciting winger Rio Ngumoha leads an array of 17-year-old talents in our list, with the Anfield sensation possessing a potential rating of 88.
Other intriguing talents within that 17-year-old cohort, include Bayern Munich youth Lennart Karl (PRL 86), Lille central midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi (PR: 86) and Genk's Greek CAM Konstantinos Karetsas (PR: 86).