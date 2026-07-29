Dutch FA speaks out against FIFA's plan to sell off World Cup

The KNVB has joined a growing chorus of disapproval from European football's heavyweights regarding FIFA's attempt to privatise its most prestigious assets. Under the drafted proposal, a new $20 billion subsidiary would be established to manage the commercial rights of the World Cup and the renovated Club World Cup, with 20 per cent of the company being offloaded to private equity firms.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Netherlands and beyond, as governing bodies digest the implications of shifting the control of international football toward outside investors. The Dutch stance mirrors that of the English FA, which recently released a statement claiming they were "completely unaware of this proposal" and expressed deep concerns regarding the apparent lack of transparency and proper governance in the decision-making process.