Doubts and caution: the English FA issues an official statement on FIFA's new project

The English Football Association has hit back at FIFA's controversial new project, a scheme driven by the international federation's president, Gianni Infantino.

FIFA want their 211 member associations to adopt the new commercial structure, which aims to boost the governing body's economic activities and attract private-sector investors. Several associations have already voiced concerns about the methodology and the lack of available information.

At the heart of the plan lies Infantino's intention to sell shares of the World Cup as stakes to private-sector investors. It has sparked a wave of objections.

The English Football Association aired its serious doubts about the federation's process in an official statement.

"We were not aware of this proposal at all, and we have no substantive details, particularly regarding its precise nature and the conditions attached to it," the statement read. "Given the limited information available to us, we are deeply concerned about the absence of the procedures and governance that allowed this to happen, as well as the substance and principles that appear to be at stake."

It added: "When the proposal is announced in full detail and with complete transparency, as FIFA has promised, we will share our views with you and provide further comments."

Pressure is now mounting on Infantino. He already faces criticism from UEFA and CONCACAF, with both bodies going as far as to threaten a World Cup boycott.