'I love being here' - Dominik Szoboszlai responds to Real Madrid transfer links amid Liverpool contract talks

Amid supposed interest from Real Madrid and ongoing contract talks, Szoboszlai remains committed to Liverpool, citing his stable family life on Merseyside as a key factor. He credits fatherhood with maturing his mindset, helping him maintain focus despite the team's inconsistent results.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, Szoboszlai spoke candidly about his future and personal growth. "I love being here," he stated emphatically. "My family is happy, I love the club, I love the fans, I love to play for this club and that is it."

He also reflected on how fatherhood has reshaped his mindset, noting: "It has changed me a lot. You know, I was a really angry person after games if something didn't work as much as I wanted it to, but since she was born I get angry now for two minutes and then I think about her and then I realise what the most important thing in life is."