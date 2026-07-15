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Three-time Champions League winners in talks to sign Djed Spence with Tottenham star 'open' to shock transfer
Nerazzurri eye Spence as Dumfries replacement
Inter have opened negotiations with Tottenham over a potential deal for Spence, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian giants are in the market for a new right-sided defender after seeing Denzel Dumfries depart for Real Madrid earlier this month. The 25-year-old Spence is said to be open to the prospect of joining the reigning Serie A champions as they look to build on their 21st Scudetto title.
The move would represent a remarkable turnaround for a player who initially struggled to find his feet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Under the guidance of Cristian Chivu, Inter are seeking versatile options to bolster their squad for another title defence and a deep run in Europe. Spence has embarked on several loan spells to regain his form, and one of those came in Italy, where he played 16 Serie A games for Genoa in the latter part of the 2023-24 campaign. This prior experience makes him an attractive and low-risk profile for the Nerazzurri hierarchy.
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International redemption at the World Cup
The interest from the three-time Champions League winners comes at a time when Spence's stock has never been higher. Despite initial skepticism surrounding his inclusion in England's World Cup squad, the defender has become a vital cog in Thomas Tuchel's machine. Playing through the pain barrier with a protective mask after suffering a broken jaw in May, Spence was instrumental in the Three Lions' quarter-final victory over Norway.
His performance off the bench has put him in contention for a starting spot in the semi-final clash against Argentina. Throughout the tournament, he has displayed the pace and directness that were hallmarks of his game during his breakout season at Nottingham Forest. Spence had previously impressed on loan from Middlesbrough at Forest, starring in their return to the Premier League as 2021-22 Championship play-off winners. After making 30 Premier League appearances for Spurs last term, he has finally proven he can compete at the highest level of the game.
The road from Middlesbrough to San Siro
If the deal is finalised, it would mark the latest chapter in a nomadic but ultimately successful few years for Spence. Since joining Tottenham from Middlesbrough in 2022, he has made 85 appearances for the club, though his path to the first team was far from linear. Loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa were necessary to hone his craft before he established himself as a regular under the bright lights of the Premier League.
With 13 England caps now to his name and a major semi-final on the horizon, Spence is no longer the raw prospect that left the Championship. A move to the San Siro would offer him the chance to compete for major honours and play Champions League football regularly.
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A potential tactical shift in Milan
Tactical flexibility is one of the primary reasons Inter are pursuing the London-born defender, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2029 with an option to extend for a further year. While naturally a right-back, Spence has shown he can operate effectively on the left or even further forward. For Spurs, it represents a chance to cash in on a player who has finally reached his potential, while Inter look to secure a replacement for one of their most influential stars.
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