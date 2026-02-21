Getty Images
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni tells UEFA investigation he called Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr a homophobic slur amid alleged racism storm
Prestianni denies racism claims
The referee then initiated UEFA's racism protocol, leading to a 10-minute delay before play finally resumed, with Vini Jr spending that time sat on the Real Madrid bench. Prestianni denied he had used racist language after the game, saying in a statement: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard. I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players." In a statement of his own, Vini Jr labelled Prestianni a "coward".
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press
UEFA investigation launched
UEFA launched an investigation into the incident the following day and, according to ESPN, Prestianni has already told the probe that he used homophobic language towards Vinicius, not a racist slur. The 20-year-old Benfica winger has reportedly given evidence stating that he called Vinicius a 'f*ggot', rather than a 'monkey'. Further footage has emerged from earlier in the altercation that appears to show Prestianni openly calling Vinicius the anti-gay slur without covering his mouth.
The flashpoint arose because the Portuguese side's players were angered by the Brazil international's perceived over celebration after he gave Real the lead early in the second half at Estadio da Luz. Vinicius clashed with a number of opponents before the incident in question unfolded on the halfway line just before the restart. Benfica boss Jose Mourinho later took aim at the Madrid star for provoking his players.
Real Madrid submit evidence
Real Madrid have also submitted a dossier of "all available evidence" to UEFA, although it is unclear at this stage what that includes. Vinicius' team-mate Kylian Mbappe was adamant that he had heard Prestianni say the racist slur "five times".
"Our club has actively collaborated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match," the the Spanish giants said in a statement on Thursday.
- (C)Getty Images
Prestianni to face punishment?
It remains to be seen what the outcome of UEFA's investigation will be, but Prestianni's claim that he actually used a homophobic slur certainly won't get him off the hook. Article 14 of the European football governing body's disciplinary regulations states that the framework for punishing both racist and anti-gay abuse is the same.
"Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least 10 matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction," the regulations say.
Advertisement