Before the US and Iran… historic clashes that took place at World Cup stadiums

As the world looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup, the crisis surrounding the Iranian national team’s participation in the United States stands out as the latest chapter in the complex intertwining of sport and political hostility.

But this scenario is not new; the history of the World Cup is replete with instances where host nations have been forced to make concessions regarding their sovereignty, or where visiting nations have imposed suffocating intelligence surveillance on their players to ensure they do not defect on enemy soil.

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