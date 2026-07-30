'FIFA exists solely to make a profit' - Bayern Munich transfer boss 'ashamed' of Gianni Infantino's World Cup idea

Speaking on Wednesday, the 52-year-old did not hold back his emotions regarding the governing body's direction. "I am ashamed that we even discuss such ideas in football. Football does not belong to us," Eberl stated, as quoted by Sky Sport. "I have the feeling that FIFA exists solely to make a profit. It disgusts me."

The friction between FIFA and European stakeholders has reached such a boiling point that reports of a World Cup boycott by UEFA member nations are beginning to grow louder. Eberl, who holds a position of immense influence at the Allianz Arena, indicated that he would fully support a unified European stand against Infantino's investment model. "Then I would indeed be in favor of us as Europe taking a firm stand and saying: No, we won't participate," he added.