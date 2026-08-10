'I need a hip replacement!' Former Man Utd star Ashley Young opens up on excruciating injury ordeal weeks after retirement

Former Manchester United icon Young has candidly revealed that he requires a hip replacement, a stark admission coming only weeks after he officially announced his retirement from professional football. The 41-year-old called time on a distinguished 23-year career this summer following a final spell at Ipswich Town, where he played a role in the Tractor Boys' historic return to the Premier League.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Young detailed the moment he realized his body had reached its limit. 'I went down on my hip in November and had an injection,' he explained. 'I have always said to myself: "If my body is saying you need injections, there is a problem, you need to think about retiring." Basically I need a hip replacement, in November I was told I would need it in about 10 years time. I got to January and was due to have another injection which would have got me through to the end of the season, as I was saying to the specialist "I know it is painful, but I want to make sure I do everything I can possibly do to help the team".'