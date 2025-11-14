'Huge momentum builder for the league' - Apple TV's Taylor Twellman breaks down MLS schedule change, Son Heung-Min’s rise with LAFC, playoff upsets, and Inter Miami’s Luis Suárez dilemma

GOAL: Were Inter Miami ever truly on upset watch?

TWELLMAN: I don't think they were. Decision day alarmed Miami enough for the first 45 minutes, where Nashville completely played them off the field. They had an expected goals of over 3.1. I think that absolutely alarmed them enough that they had to change. And then in the second half of that game, they completely outplayed Nashville, and Messi scored a hat trick, so they kind of knew what they were going up against. I knew the game at Nashville was going to be difficult to win, and you know, if their goalkeeper makes a better decision, they might not lose that game and go to penalties. But did I ever think Nashville could really win that? I don't think so. And all of that is because of the way Decision Day unfolded. I think it made Nashville a little bit more timid going into the playoffs.

GOAL: Are Miami better without Luis Suarez?

TWELLMAN: I think it's a great conversation. I think it's a legitimate conversation, and honestly, I've been saying it for almost 14 months. And the reason why is that when the league is built on parity, you immediately have the quality in Messi. When you couple that quality with more quality, but less athleticism in Suarez, you now limit yourself on some level.

When the spine of your team is Suarez and Busquets, both arguably the best in their position or their generation, but both players are very limited in range [and] mobility. Listen, Suarez will do something special. Absolutely, he has all season long, but you have to give up something for that. And I think Game 3 really gave everyone a good inclination of what that looks like.

Now, Suarez was suspended after Leagues Cup, but they didn't have the full complement of players because of injuries. Right now, everyone's healthy for them. And so that he and Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia and all these young players. Yannick Bright is not even starting or playing a lot. There's a legitimate question against Cincinnati in 10 days of whether or not Suarez should start. And if anyone doesn't think that's a legitimate question, then I don't think they watched game three against Nashville, and I don't think they've watched Miami without Suarez or Busquets on the field at the same time. So you gain a little bit in athleticism, while you lose in experience.

GOAL: Put yourself in Javier Mascherano's shoes. What are you doing?

TWELLMAN: I put myself in his shoes for almost the entire season, and I haven't gotten there right. So the moment I saw three games into this season, I would have played three in the back, really. So, I'm going to preface your question with all season long, I believe Miami would be at their best with three in the back. If you were asking me about Mascherano, I still think Mascherano's Miami would be at their best playing three in the back. He's going to tell me otherwise. He has told me otherwise the entire season. I'll be shocked if Mascherano doesn't start Suarez. I'll be shocked.