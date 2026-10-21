'It’s not always going to be like this!' - Andoni Iraola issues reality check to Liverpool starlet Rio Ngumoha after Champions League masterclass

Ngumoha has demonstrated impressive tactical flexibility, successfully shifting between flanks as required by his manager's system. This adaptability is proving crucial as he continues his development at the highest level.

Expanding on these tactical tweaks, Iraola added: "He has changed the sides a lot and has played a lot on the right lately. He’s feeling so comfortable now and he’s adding even some shots with the left [foot] that he hasn’t scored but he’s getting there, and if he can add these small things to his game it will put him in an even better position."

The player himself remains brimming with confidence, embracing the pressure of top-flight European football. Reacting to the vocal Anfield support, Ngumoha said: "Like I always say, we have the best fans in the world. To hear my name being chanted is a dream.

"Whenever I get the ball and there’s an opportunity to go one-v-one or two-v-one sometimes, by all means I’ll do it. I believe in myself to do it. The more chances we get, the more it makes the opposition worry. I just keep going and be ruthless."



