Wrexham Chelsea 2024Getty
Chris Burton

'I almost fell over!' - EFL expert blown away by Wrexham's 'unbelievable' form as he 'holds hands up' to Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney after mid-table prediction

WrexhamLeague One

Wrexham’s “unbelievable” home form has led EFL expert Don Goodman to reconsider his mid-table prediction for the Red Dragons.

  • Welsh outfit settled quickly in League One
  • Looking to secure back-to-back-to-back promotions
  • Anything possible under Hollywood co-owners
