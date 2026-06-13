Getty Images Sport
‘Can’t wait for next season’ - Alisha Lehmann vows to ‘come back stronger than ever’ from ‘most difficult year’ that delivered Leicester transfer & relegation out of the WSL
Alisha opens up on career-defining hardships
The 27-year-old attacker took to social media to directly address her extensive global audience following a highly turbulent introduction to life in the East Midlands. Admitting the previous twelve months represented the most testing period of her professional journey, the former Juventus player acknowledged that unforeseen injuries and psychological hurdles had continuously disrupted her integration into the squad.
Writing to her followers on Instagram, Lehmann laid bare the emotional toll of the campaign. "This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career," she admitted. "There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch. It wasn’t always easy, and there were times when I had to fight through situations I never expected."
The upcoming promotion target
The Swiss winger is channelling her frustration into an intensive off-season recovery programme to ensure she hits the ground running. "Now it’s time to rest, recover, and enjoy some time with the people I love," Lehmann added. "But it’s also time to work. To stay focused, train hard, and do everything I can to come back stronger than ever."
As the management structures prepare for a gruelling WSL2 schedule, ensuring their most high-profile creative asset is completely integrated remains completely essential. Looking ahead to the challenges of the second tier, a defiant Lehmann concluded: "I can’t wait for the next season. I’ll be ready, fitter, stronger, and more motivated than ever before. This is only the beginning."
Agonising play-off drama seals championship drop
The aggressive defensive re-evaluation within the club follows a catastrophic conclusion to the domestic calendar at The Valley, where the team's top-flight status evaporated. A gruelling, goalless battle spanning 120 minutes of intense heat culminated in a heartbreaking 2-1 penalty shootout defeat against a clinical Charlton Athletic side.
Alisha was forced to watch from the sidelines as her colleagues missed four of their five spot kicks, officially terminating the team's residency in the elite division. This devastating final blow condemned the club to the second tier, instantly shifting internal priorities toward full-scale squad rebuilding.
Lehmann endured a uniquely contrasting individual experience during an otherwise unmitigated competitive disaster for the King Power stadium outfit. Arriving with immense fanfare from Italy in January, her structural impact was severely limited to just nine senior appearances and five starts across all competitions.
Astonishingly, despite seeing her side lose every single fixture she participated in, her immense off-pitch popularity yielded unprecedented silverware. Leveraging a massive digital network exceeding 15 million followers, the attacker secured both the Fans' Player of the Season and Goal of the Season awards.