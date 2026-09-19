Russian Look
Russia handed partial international football return as FIFA includes youth team in Under-15 World Cup draw
Youth squad enters tournament
Russia have officially returned to the international football fold at youth level after being included in the group-stage draw for the Under-15 World Cup in Azerbaijan. Placed in a six-team pool alongside Turkey, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, and Sudan, the decision marks the first easing of sporting sanctions against the nation since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, this relaxation is strictly confined to the grassroots game, coming after all 211 member associations received formal invitations last December.
- AFP
Governing body outlines vision
World football's governing body stressed that the festival tournament format is deliberately designed to bridge the competitive gap between member nations across the globe. Explaining the central purpose behind launching the pilot competition, FIFA stated: "The FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival addresses a fundamental challenge in international football: providing meaningful competitive opportunities for nations in which qualifying for FIFA competitions remains an enormous challenge."
Senior ban remains absolute
The easing of restrictions at junior level does not alter the suspension of Russia's senior national teams and club sides from premier competitions such as the European Championship and Champions League. Those restrictions were previously upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to prevent widespread fixture boycotts from European federations. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated that the door remains firmly shut on Russia's senior squads while the conflict in Ukraine continues.
- Pius Koller
Azerbaijan stages festival matches
The 191-team tournament will run in Azerbaijan from October 24 to October 30, with fixtures contested in an eight-a-side format featuring 20-minute halves on smaller pitches. High-profile absences, including Ukraine, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, underline that deep geopolitical tensions continue to shadow the event. Looking ahead, FIFA plans to launch a girls' edition next year before establishing both grassroots festivals as annual events from 2028.
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