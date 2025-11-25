Nukul

Nukul Jashoria

European football editorAn experienced media professional with a strong background in content strategy and editorial leadership, I earned my Journalism bckground from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, in 2019. A firm advocate of authentic journalistic practice, I once dreamt of becoming a cricketer but eventually found my true calling in sports journalism, turning passion into profession. Over the years, I have worked with leading organisations such as NDTV, Times Now, where I worked as a TV man, and Sportskeeda, where I built a reputation for insightful sports coverage, compelling storytelling. I also have a knack for investigative stories. 

Areas of Expertise:

News writing & editorial leadership, Fan engagement

European football insight, Transfer market dynamics

Premier League, Champions League coverage

My Football Story: Football has always been more than just a sport for me, it’s been a passion shaped by iconic figures and unforgettable moments. Growing up, I became a devoted Bayern Munich supporter, idolising the legendary duo "Robbery" of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, whose flair defined an era. Beyond the Bundesliga, I was equally drawn to the drama and intensity of the Premier League, making me a true follower of the European game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s journey has also been a major inspiration, his relentless pursuit of greatness sealing my love for the sport. Among the countless memories, Mario Gotze’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final stands out as one of my favourites, an unforgettable moment in football history.

Articles by Nukul Jashoria
  1. FBL-INA-CRUYFFAFP
    J. CruyffAjax

    Ajax accelerate Jordi Cruyff chase as secret Barcelona talks emerge

    Ajax’s turbulent search for a new technical director has taken an interesting turn after a leaked photo revealed a secret meeting with Jordi Cruyff in Barcelona. The son of club icon Johan Cruyff spoke with Ajax chiefs Menno Geelen and Marijn Beuker as the Dutch giants accelerate plans to rebuild their collapsing football department.

  3. FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-SUI-SWEAFP
    SSC NapoliFreiburg

    Napoli hold talks with Freiburg starlet amid impressive displays

    Napoli have opened initial talks to sign Freiburg’s fast-rising midfielder Johan Manzambi as he is advancing in his standout Bundesliga season. The 20-year-old Swiss talent has emerged as one of the league’s most complete midfielders, attracting interest across Europe. With no release clause and a contract until 2030, Freiburg hold full control, but Napoli are pushing.

  4. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-BREMENAFP
    F. OuedraogoRB Leipzig

    Chelsea & Man Utd in race to sign RB Leipzig starlet

    Assan Ouedraogo’s rapid rise in the Bundesliga has attracted heavyweight interest from Premiere League including Chelsea and Manchester United, with the 19-year-old delivering goals for club and country in a sensational breakthrough week. With no release clause and Leipzig setting the price, any summer move will require a major offer despite growing Premier League pressure.

  5. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-FREIBURGAFP
    Bayern MunichL. Karl

    Kompany told Bayern starlet must start with Kane against Arsenal

    Bayern Munich head to London for a heavyweight Champions League clash with Arsenal, and Lothar Matthaus believes Vincent Kompany already knows who must start. The German legend insists teenager Lennart Karl “can make the difference” alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise, urging Bayern to trust the 17-year-old on the biggest stage as both superpowers defend perfect European records.

  6. FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-VALENCIAAFP
    RaphinhaBarcelona

    Raphinha blames himself for injury setbacks but raring to go vs Chelsea

    Raphinha has admitted he is partly to blame for the two injury relapses that kept him sidelined for more than two months, but the Barcelona winger says he is finally ready to help the team again. The Brazilian revealed he endured a “very tough time” during his recovery but hopes to feature against Chelsea in a decisive Champions League clash, as he insists the team’s European ambitions remain intact.

  7. FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
    D. UpamecanoBayern Munich

    PSG join Madrid in race for free Upamecano transfer amid Bayern talks

    Dayot Upamecano’s future has become one of Europe’s most closely watched contract sagas as Bayern Munich push for an extension while Real Madrid and now Paris Saint-Germain circle for a free transfer. The French defender is enjoying the best season of his career, yet negotiations remain stalled. With major clubs positioning themselves, Bayern face a defining decision over a key piece of Vincent Kompany’s defence.

  9. Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
    A. HakimiK. Mbappe

    'The King of Africa!' - Mbappe praises ex-PSG team-mate Hakimi

    Achraf Hakimi was crowned African Player of the Year in Rabat after a stunning season with Paris Saint-Germain, edging Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen to the honour. The award sparked an emotional tribute from his close friend Kylian Mbappe, who hailed him as “The King of Africa” in a heartfelt message. Their bond, built at PSG and sustained despite career moves, shone through once again.

  2. Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    L. YamalBarcelona

    Barca hope Yamal beats ‘tricky’ injury in time for Chelsea showdown

    Lamine Yamal is racing against time as Barcelona build a detailed recovery plan to get him ready for the upcoming Champions League showdown against Chelsea. The 18-year-old has been sidelined by a painful pubalgia issue, forcing him out of Spain duty and limiting his training load. Barca insist they won’t rush him, but optimism is growing after he partially returned to group training this week.

  4. Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
    K. AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund

    Dortmund star slapped with €450k fine for illegal weapons

    Karim Adeyemi’s World Cup preparations were overshadowed by the revelation that the Borussia Dortmund winger accepted a €450,000 fine for illegal weapons possession. The 23-year-old blamed a “mystery TikTok box” for the items, prompting shocked reactions from Rudi Voller and Julian Nagelsmann as the German Football Association (DFB) scrambled for clarity. The controversy erupted just hours before Germany’s key qualifier.

  5. Kylian Mbappe Awarded With Golden Boot 2024-2025Getty Images Sport
    Real MadridLaLiga

    Perez eyes 10% Real Madrid sale after €360m Bernabeu windfall

    Florentino Perez has moved to reshape Real Madrid’s financial future, preparing to sell a 10% stake through a newly created commercial company after already securing €360 million from Bernabeu-related profits. The president outlined the plan to club members, insisting it will “protect us as an institution” and allow Madrid to raise funds without becoming a public limited sports company.

  6. Granit Xhaka Sunderland 2025
    G. XhakaSunderland

    Juventus reopen shock Xhaka chase after electric PL start

    Granit Xhaka has been linked with a stunning January move to Juventus just six months after joining Sunderland, with Italian reports claiming the midfielder is “back in fashion” for the Serie A giants. His entourage is said to be open to offers, but it has been reported in England that Sunderland have assured the Swiss star is not for sale as he continues to drive the Black Cats’ impressive season.

  7. Club Brugge KV v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
    BarcelonaL. Yamal

    Yamal vows 'history will be written' at Camp Nou

    Lamine Yamal sent another message to Barcelona fans ahead of the club’s long-awaited return to Camp Nou, promising that “history will be written” at the renovated stadium. The teenager has been building excitement all week, sharing new images and captions as Barca prepare to host Athletic Club in their first match at their iconic home in over 900 days.

  8. FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-NICEAFP
    A. FatiMonaco

    Fati’s dip sparks Barca fears Monaco will scrap €11m buy clause

    Barcelona are growing increasingly anxious over Ansu Fati’s situation at Monaco, with the French side now reconsidering their €11 million purchase option. After exploding under Adi Hutter, Fati’s minutes and influence have collapsed since Sebastien Pocognoli’s arrival. With the winger goalless in six games, his long-term future has suddenly been thrown wide open.

  9. Kylian Mbappe
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    €260m! Mbappe cranks up fury in PSG legal battle

    Kylian Mbappe’s feud with Paris Saint-Germain has exploded into one of football’s most expensive courtroom battles, with the Real Madrid star now demanding more than €260 million in compensation. PSG have countered with an even bigger €440m claim, as both sides accuse each other of breaches of contract, bad faith and unfair treatment in a case now before a Paris labour court.

