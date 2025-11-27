Mason Greenwood call up would be 'a farce!' - Jamaica stars speak out against Marseille forward 'rocking up' at World Cup with stern warning to Reggae Boyz

The strongest criticism has come from former Newcastle player Isaac Hayden, who has earned 12 caps since switching allegiance last year. The QPR midfielder told The Athletic he would “not see why” Greenwood, or any player, should be allowed to join only at the final hurdle after skipping earlier qualifiers.

“I've only played for Jamaica for a year, and there was some resistance to me when I started, but I have played 12 games and everyone can see my passion and the way I play the game,” Hayden said. “I give everything on the pitch, and I wanted to be there to help Jamaica progress to the World Cup."

He insisted the squad deserved respect for their role in reaching the brink of qualification. “They want to have the best team on the pitch, but I said it to the JFF: ‘If a player is not willing to commit for the last round of qualifying, unless they're injured, I do not see why they should be joining the group in March or at the end of the season if we qualify’. There is no way that should be allowed to happen.”

Hayden then delivered his most pointed message, calling Greenwood’s potential late arrival a threat to team integrity. “The quality of the player, his numbers, what he is producing, is of the highest level,” he admitted. “But it comes down to principle and integrity. If players can just rock up because of a World Cup, it would make the whole thing a farce. That would say a lot about the player, and the organisation for allowing that to happen.”