Arrest made as Turkey claim over €300k in jewellery stolen from dressing room during Spain draw in World Cup qualifying

Turkey’s World Cup qualifying draw against Spain ended in dramatic fashion both on and off the pitch, after the Turkish federation reported the disappearance of high-value jewellery from their dressing room at La Cartuja Stadium. According to the initial complaint, a watch valued at approximately €200,000 and two rings estimated at more than €60,000 each were discovered missing shortly after full-time.

The Turkish delegation noticed the items were gone while preparing to leave the dressing room following the 2-2 draw. Stadium personnel later said they received a routine notice that “the Turkish team had left something behind in the locker room,” which at first appeared to be a common oversight. However, when staff checked, it became clear the missing belongings were not simply forgotten but potentially stolen, prompting an immediate formal report.

According to Marca, police had launched a criminal investigation within hours, treating the incident as a suspected case of theft inside an area with restricted access. The timing of the disappearance, and the high value of the items, intensified scrutiny around the stadium’s security protocols during international fixtures.

Authorities later verified that the items were found and returned to Turkish officials, but by then the case had already escalated into a criminal probe involving multiple police units.