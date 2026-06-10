World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Croatia

After finishing runners-up to France in 2018 and claiming third place in Qatar four years later, Croatia arrive at this World Cup no longer as dark horses, but as a team with genuine ambitions and expectations.

Recent results reinforce the belief that Croatia can once again play a leading role on football’s biggest stage. While the golden generation that reached the 2018 final has largely moved on, the country's impressive talent pipeline continues to produce players capable of competing at the highest level.

What better stage than the World Cup to showcase that quality and continuity? The disappointment of an early exit at the most recent Euros still lingers, but Croatia now have an opportunity to make amends - and do so in emphatic fashion.