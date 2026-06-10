World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Algeria
After missing out on the 2018 and 2022 editions, Algeria are back at the World Cup following a solid qualifying campaign that saw them win eight of their 10 games. Forward Mohamed Amoura led them to North America, scoring 10 goals to finish as the top scorer within CAF qualifying.
Although they did not dominate every match, Algeria showed maturity and strong game management, qualities that had often been lacking at key moments in the past. Returning to the World Cup after a 12-year absence thus represents not only an achievement, but also the beginning of a new chapter for an ambitious national team.
What to expect
Drawn into a challenging group alongside Argentina, Austria and Jordan, Algeria enter the tournament with realistic ambitions. Argentina are the clear favourites to top the group, but the battle with Austria and Jordan looks far more balanced, and so the north Africans could push for a second-placed finish
Algeria’s stated objective is at least to match the achievement of 2014, when the Fennecs reached the round of 16 for the first time in their history. Much, though, will depend on the balance between experience and youth, with a number of veterans set to earn one final shot on the grandest stage while some talented youngsters look ready to emerge as key men.
There are still some question marks, particularly regarding the team's ability to consistently perform against top-level opposition, but if Algeria can find defensive stability and make the most of their attacking opportunities, as they did when beating the Netherlands on the eve of the tournament, they could become one of the surprise packages.
Man in charge
Algeria are led by Vladimir Petkovic, who took charge in February 2024 with the mission of restoring the Fennecs to the top tier of African and international football.
An experienced manager, Petkovic is best known for his work with Switzerland, whom he guided to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.
Petkovic’s coaching career began in Switzerland before he made his name at Lazio, where he won the Coppa Italia in 2013. Following a brief stint at Bordeaux, he accepted the Algerian challenge and quickly succeeded in giving the team both identity and solidity.
Petkovic has built his squad around a blend of experienced players and emerging talent, creating a team that is well organised while also capable of playing dynamic football. Qualification for both the World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where Algeria reached the quarter-finals, already represents significant progress, but the real test will come in North America, where the Bosnian will be expected to demonstrate the team's continued development.
MVP
Blessed with outstanding technique and vision, Riyad Mahrez has been Algeria's key reference point for many years, and he also played a crucial role during qualification, contributing important goals and assists at decisive moments.
Mahrez is the type of player capable of changing a match with a single moment of brilliance. Dribbling, long-range shooting and set-piece delivery are all part of his repertoire. Beyond his technical qualities, however, he brings invaluable international experience and leadership, having earned more than 100 caps.
Despite no longer being in the first flush of youth, having turned 35 last February, Mahrez remains central to Algeria's attacking plans. If the Fennecs are to make a deep run in the competition, they will once again rely heavily on the former Manchester City star’s talent and ability to deliver in decisive moments.
One to watch
Among Algeria's most exciting young talents is Ibrahim Maza, one of the country's brightest prospects. The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder combines technical quality, vision and intelligent movement into the box, making him one of the faces of Algeria's future.
Maza’s development over recent years has earned him increasing involvement with the senior national team, and he could carve out an important role for himself at this World Cup.
The 20-year-old’s ability to operate between the lines and create chances as a classic No.10 make him a valuable weapon, particularly in tightly contested matches. If he can handle the pressure and take advantage of the opportunities he is given, Maza could emerge as one of the tournament's most exciting young players.