World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: France

World champions in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, that alone is enough to explain why France arrive in North America as one of the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament.

After all, it is difficult not to be considered a leading contender when your squad includes four of the most decisive and in-form players in world football. There’s Mbappe, a relentless goal-scoring machine for both club and country; Michael Olise, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Bayern Munich; and Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele, both key figures in Luis Enrique's outstanding Paris Saint-Germain side.

In attacking terms, even when compared to the world's elite national teams, no one can match France's depth and quality. The main question mark, then concerns the defence, which has looked vulnerable too often and is now sweating over the fitness of William Saliba.

Perhaps the biggest challenge, however, will be maintaining harmony within a dressing room that has not always been easy to manage. But if the group can remain united, it will be difficult to prevent France from making another deep run all the way to the final in New Jersey.