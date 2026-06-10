World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Sweden

Sweden’s journey to the 2026 World Cup was nothing short of remarkable. The Scandinavians finished bottom of their UEFA group after failing to win any of their six games against Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia, and manager John Dahl Tomasson paid with his job.

They were handed a lifeline, however, via the Nations League pathway, which reserved play-off spots for the four best group winners from the competition who had not already qualified for the World Cup.

And under the management of ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter, they seized the opportunity, first defeating Ukraine thanks to a Viktor Gyokeres hat-trick before they overcame Poland in a thrilling final that was settled by Gyokeres’ 88th-minute winner.