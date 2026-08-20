How to buy Sporting CP 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Primeira Liga news and more

Sporting's hopes of capturing a third successive Primeira Liga crown may have been thwarted by Porto last season, but they will be ready and raring to go for another title challenge this term. You can see them in action by booking tickets today.

Renowned as one of Portugal’s 'Big Three' clubs, Sporting play in front of an average of over 40,000 at their Lisbon home, the Estádio José Alvalade. The Leões (Lions) have roared their way to 21 league titles and have famously never being relegated from the top flight.

Sporting made a winning start in front of the home faithful this term, beating Vitória de Guimaraes 3-2, and the Lisbon fans can expect plenty of goal-packed thrillers throughout the campaign.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Sporting CP matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Sporting CP standout fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Aug 22 (8.30pm) Sporting CP vs Alverca José Alvalade Stadium (Lisbon) Tickets Fri, Aug 28 (8.15pm) Rio Ave vs Sporting CP Estádio dos Arcos (Vila do Conde) Tickets Sun, Sep 6 (TBC) Sporting CP vs Nacional José Alvalade Stadium (Lisbon) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (TBC) Famalicão vs Sporting CP Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho (V.N. de Famalicão) Tickets Sun, Sep 20 (TBC) Sporting CP vs Arouca José Alvalade Stadium (Lisbon) Tickets Sun, Oct 11 (TBC) Braga vs Sporting CP Braga Municipal Stadium (Braga) Tickets Sun, Oct 25 (TBC) Sporting CP vs Académico de Viseu José Alvalade Stadium (Lisbon) Tickets Sun, Nov 29 (TBC) Porto vs Sporting CP Estádio do Dragão (Porto) Tickets Sun, Dec 27 (TBC) Benfica vs Sporting CP Estadio da Luz (Lisbon) Tickets

How to buy Sporting CP tickets

You can buy official Sporting CP match tickets through the ticketing portal on the club's site, or in person at the Estádio José Alvalade ticket booth.

Tickets for regular league matches generally go on general sale about a week before the fixture, with priority windows first opening to club members (Sócios) about 10-14 days before matchday.

In addition, fans can purchase Sporting CP match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Sporting CP tickets?

Official tickets for Sporting CP home matches at the Estádio José Alvalade generally range from €17 to €42 for standard league matches. However, prices vary significantly depending on the opponent, whether you are a club member (Sócio), and the seating section.

Sócios receive priority access and substantial discounts (often saving 30% to 50% compared to general public tickets).

High-demand fixtures like the Clássico de Lisboa against Benfica, matches against FC Porto, or UEFA Champions League ties will see prices surge significantly. Official tickets can clear €60 to €120+ depending on the section.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estádio José Alvalade

Estádio José Alvalade is the iconic home of Sporting CP (Sporting Clube de Portugal), located in the heart of Lisbon.

Classified as a UEFA Category 4 stadium, it boasts a capacity of 50,095 seats and stands as a celebrated monument to Portuguese football culture.

The original Estádio José Alvalade opened nearby in 1956 and served as Sporting's home for nearly five decades. The new (current) version was built specifically to host matches for the UEFA Euro 2004 tournament, and officially opened its doors in August 2003.

In the new Estádio José Alvalade's inaugural match in 2003, a 18-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo put on such a mesmerizing performance vs Manchester United, that United's players famously begged Sir Alex Ferguson to sign him on the plane ride home. United signed him days later.

Beyond football, the stadium has been a premier tour stop for massive international musical acts, hosting legendary concerts by artists like U2, The Rolling Stones, and Metallica.

Sporting CP records and statistics

Founded in 1906, Sporting CP is renowned for it's world-class academy, which has produced legends of the game such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Luís Figo, as well as modern greats like Rafael Leão and Nuno Mendes.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Primeira Liga (Portuguese Championship) : 21 Titles (1941, 1944, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1980, 1982, 2000, 2002, 2021, 2024, 2025)

Taça de Portugal (Portuguese Cup) : 18 Titles (1941, 1945, 1946, 1948, 1954, 1963, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1995, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2015, 2019, 2025)

European Cup Winners' Cup : 1 Title (1964)

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Hilário (494), Rui Patrício (467)

Most Goals: Fernando Peyroteo (544), Manuel Vasques (225)

Biggest European Win

Sporting CP beat APOEL Nicosia 16-1 during the club's triumphant European Cup Winners' Cup winning season (1963/64). It remains a UEFA club competition record.

The Era of the 'Five Violins'

Sporting CP dominated Portuguese football during the 1940s & 1950s, with an attack consisting of Fernando Peyroteo, José Travassos, Albano Pereira, Jesus Correia, and Manuel Vasques. They earned their nickname due to their flawless, symphonic teamwork, winning seven league titles in eight seasons.

Massive Global Membership

Sporting CP is a massive multi-sport institution. It consistently ranks as one of the largest clubs in the world by official club members (socios), surpassing 175,000 affiliated members.



