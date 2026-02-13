How to get Newcastle United Champions League 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & more

Newcastle United benefits from a huge and loyal fanbase that packs St James’ Park to the rafters week in, week out and devoutly travels all over the country and the continent following their beloved Toon.

Obtaining Newcastle United tickets may have become a tougher task in recent seasons, but not an impossible one. Let GOAL give you all the information you need about purchasing Newcastle United Champions League match tickets, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Newcastle Champions League 2026 fixtures

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Wed, Feb 18 Qarabağ FK vs Newcastle United (5.45pm) Tofiq Bahramov Stadium (Baku) Tickets Tue, Feb 24 Newcastle United vs Qarabağ FK (8pm) St. James' Park (Newcastle) Tickets Tue/Wed Mar 10-11 Newcastle United* vs TBD (8pm) St. James' Park (Newcastle) Tickets Tue/Wed Mar 17-18 TBD vs Newcastle United* (8pm) TBD (Away) Tickets

*Round of 16 fixtures are subject to Newcastle winning their play-off tie against Qarabağ.

How to buy Newcastle United Champions League tickets

There are multiple ticketing options for Newcastle United’s Champions League games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

You can typically purchase these through the official ticket portal, which can be found on the club’s site.

However, match day tickets will rarely go on general sale through the club, as the demand is simply too high for there to be enough to sell to non-members after Mags members and season ticket holders have claimed their seats during priority windows.

The following club memberships are currently available to Newcastle supporters:

Mags+: £47

£47 Mags: £37

£37 Junior Mags: £20

Benefits of the Mags+ membership include the following:

Priority purchase option for events at St James' Park

Free access to pre-season friendlies

Exclusive in-person events

Exclusive prize draws, like meeting players or cup final box tickets

Access to member-only match competition

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Newcastle tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

What to expect from Newcastle United?

The good times are truly back at St James’ Park after Eddie Howe helped guide Newcastle to their first major domestic silverware in 70 years by winning the Carabao Cup at Wembley last March.

He also steered them to 5th in the Premier League standings, which secured them Champions League football for the second time in the space of three seasons. They now hope to reach the knockouts of Europe’s biggest competition for the first time.

Since the inception of the Premier League, no other side has perhaps quite encapsulated the highs and lows of football like Newcastle, having swung from European nights to the Championship and back to the big time once again.

How much are Newcastle United Champions League tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Newcastle tickets at St James’ Park on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from £56 to £75 when you buy them directly through the club.

The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. The cheapest tickets are usually found in the family area, high on Level 7 in the Milburn Stand.

Unsurprisingly, the club’s recent success has brought with it ticket price rises. They climbed 5% ahead of this current 2025/26 season, and that came on the back of a 3.3% rise the summer before.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from around £100

What Newcastle United hospitality packages are available for Champions League matches?

For a luxury match-day experience at St James' Park, you could invest in one of the club's hospitality packages. There’s something to cater to every need.

Options start with varied hospitality lounge experiences, including the Magpie Club, where you can view all the pre-match festivities while you tuck into a three-course meal. In addition, you receive unique post-match analysis from a club legend.

For something truly special, Club St. James combines fine dining and a seat in the Directors’ Box. There is also a selection of executive boxes for those who wish for a more intimate, private experience.

History of St James’ Park

St James' Park is a football stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and it has been the home of Newcastle United since it first opened in 1892. With a seating capacity of 52,264, it is the 10th largest football stadium in England.

The stadium has also been used for a variety of other sporting events, including hosting Internationals at Euro 1996 and during the 2012 (London) Olympics, as well as rugby league's Magic Weekend and matches at the 2015 rugby union World Cup.