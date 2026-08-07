How to buy Al-Ittihad 2026/27 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices & fixtures

Al-Ittihad enter 2026/27 under new head coach Jens Wissing, a surprise appointment plucked from Japan's Gamba Osaka after Sergio Conceicao's departure following a disappointing fifth-place finish. Based in Jeddah, "The People's Club" remains the oldest sports institution in Saudi Arabia and a fixture of the "Yellow Wall" atmosphere at King Abdullah Sports City. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets this season.

Al-Ittihad's 2026/27 Saudi Pro League fixture list

The SPL releases its 34-round calendar in blocks, so only the opening six matchweeks have confirmed dates so far. Al-Ittihad's marquee derbies already have confirmed round numbers, even where the exact date is still to follow.

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sat 15 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood Alinma Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Fri 21 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Qadsiah vs Al Ittihad Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Mon 24 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ittihad vs Al Hazem Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 11:00 PM Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad Maydan Tamweel Al Oula (Away) Saudi Pro League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Alinma Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets Tue 8 Sep 2026, 11:00 PM Al Ittihad vs Al Fayha Alinma Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League Tickets TBC — Round 8 Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad (Clásico, 1st leg) Kingdom Arena (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 8 Tickets TBC — Round 15 Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli (Jeddah Derby, 1st leg) King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 15 Tickets TBC — Round 25 Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal (Clásico, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City / Alinma Stadium (Home) Saudi Pro League, Round 25 Tickets TBC — Round 32 Al Ahli vs Al Ittihad (Jeddah Derby, 2nd leg) King Abdullah Sports City (Away) Saudi Pro League, Round 32 Tickets

How to buy Al-Ittihad tickets

The primary route is the official Al-Ittihad Tickets Portal or the club's dedicated app.

Standard league tickets typically go on sale 10-14 days before kick-off.

For high-demand fixtures like the Jeddah Derby, Membership Tiers give early access ahead of the general rush.

If official allocations sell out, secondary platforms such as Ticombo carry inventory from SAR 75.

How much are Al-Ittihad tickets

Standard Admission: SAR 50 - SAR 125

SAR 50 - SAR 125 Premium Seating: SAR 300 - SAR 700

SAR 300 - SAR 700 VIP & Gold Lounges: from SAR 1,800, including gourmet hospitality and the stadium's best views

from SAR 1,800, including gourmet hospitality and the stadium's best views Secondary market via Ticombo: typically from around SAR 75, fluctuating with demand

What to expect from Al-Ittihad in 2026/27

Founded in 1927, Al-Ittihad is the oldest sports club in Saudi Arabia and a two-time AFC Champions League winner with a long history of domestic titles. The 2025/26 season, however, was a disappointment: Sergio Conceicao's side finished fifth, 31 points behind champions Al-Nassr, were beaten in the King's Cup semi-finals, and exited the AFC Champions League Elite at the quarter-final stage. Conceicao left by mutual consent in June 2026 after failing to deliver a trophy.

The club has responded by turning to Jens Wissing, a 38-year-old German coach with only seven months of senior management experience, but who arrives fresh off guiding Gamba Osaka to the AFC Champions League Two title, beating Al-Nassr in the final along the way. It's a departure from Al-Ittihad's usual approach of chasing marquee names, with the club prioritising tactical rebuilding over reputation. Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante remain central to the squad as Wissing looks to restore Al-Ittihad to the top of Saudi football.

History of King Abdullah Sports City

Commonly known as "The Jewel," King Abdullah Sports City is a roughly 62,000-capacity stadium and the crown jewel of Jeddah's sporting infrastructure. Its architecture is designed to amplify crowd noise, ensuring every roar carries onto the pitch. Located a short drive from Jeddah's northern coast, the venue offers extensive fan zones and the club's official megastore, and is shared with fellow Jeddah club Al-Ahli.