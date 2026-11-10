How to get VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

VfB Stuttgart host Dynamo Dresden on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Their most recent competitive clash took place on July 29, 2022, in the DFB-Pokal, where Stuttgart narrowly defeated Dresden 1-0 away from home. Prior to that cup meeting, the two sides crossed paths during the 2019-20 2. Bundesliga season, where Stuttgart secured a 3-0 home win and a 2-0 away victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal kick-off?

VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden kicks off at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

DFB-Pokal - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 12:00 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable way to secure tickets at face value is directly through the official club portals. VfB Stuttgart manages home ticket sales via their official online ticket shop on their website, while Dynamo Dresden allocates away-section tickets through their own club ticketing portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from €15 to €75 .

Typically range from . Concession Tickets: Start as low as €10 to €12 for specific sections.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Generally start around €40 to €60 .

Generally start around . Premium Seats: Frequently range from €90 to €200+.

VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden Form

VfB Stuttgart have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 victory away at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, following a 1-0 DFB-Pokal win at Paderborn. The two defeats in that run came against Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-3) and Hamburger SV (0-1). Stuttgart scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Dynamo Dresden have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five fixtures. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hannover 96 in the 2. Bundesliga, though they beat Schalke 04 2-0 in the DFB-Pokal prior to that. Dresden also suffered a 3-0 loss to Holstein Kiel in the league. Across those five matches, the SGD scored seven goals and conceded seven.

VfB Stuttgart vs Dynamo Dresden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on 29 July 2022, when VfB Stuttgart won 1-0 with Dynamo Dresden as the home side. Looking at the last five recorded encounters, Stuttgart hold the stronger record with three wins to Dresden's one, with one friendly also going Dresden's way. Stuttgart have been the dominant force in this fixture across the dataset.