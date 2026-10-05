How to get Troyes vs Lens tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Troyes take on Lens on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

In their most recent encounter, Lens secured a 4–2 away victory over Troyes in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on February 4, 2026. Their previous Ligue 1 clash took place on January 28, 2023, where Troyes held Lens to a 1–1 draw at the Stade de l'Aube.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Lens kicks off at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 7 17 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Troyes vs RC Lens Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Aube, follow these standard purchasing steps:

1. Official ESTAC Troyes Ticketing Platform

Visit the official ESTAC Troyes online ticketing site.

2. Official RC Lens Away Allocation

If you are a visiting fan supporting RC Lens, away sector tickets are usually managed through the official RC Lens ticketing office (billetterie.rclens.fr) or designated official supporter clubs.

3. Secondary Market & Ticket Aggregators

In the event that official home or general admission tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub often have tickets listed by resellers. Be sure to check ticket delivery guarantees and localized seat placements before checking out.

How much do Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Troyes vs RC Lens Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l'Aube vary based on the tier and purchasing platform:

Official Face-Value Tickets (ESTAC Troyes Direct):

Category 1 / Behind Goal Stands: Approximately €12 to €20 Main & Lateral Stands (Lateral/Presidential): Approximately €25 to €45 Premium / VIP Hospitality: Ranging from €80 to €150+ depending on included amenities.

Secondary Market & Resale Aggregators:

If tickets sell out on the official portal, prices on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, starting prices generally begin around €50 to €55 for general admission seats, with mid-tier and premium seats averaging €75 to €110 depending on demand closer to matchday.



Troyes vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Lens Form

Troyes have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 6-2 defeat to Strasbourg on September 6, which followed a 2-1 win at Lorient on August 29. They drew 0-0 with Paris FC and picked up two draws in pre-season friendlies against Panetolikos and Auxerre. Troyes have scored four goals and conceded nine across that five-match run.

Lens have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Lorient on September 5, following a 2-1 loss to Strasbourg the previous week. Their standout result in the period was a 5-2 win over Auxerre on August 22. Lens have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Troyes vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in the Coupe de France on February 4, 2026, when Lens won 4-2 away at Troyes. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lens have the stronger record, with three wins to Troyes' one, and one match ending in a draw. Lens have scored 10 goals in those meetings compared to five for Troyes.