Napoli host AC Milan on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Both clubs have claimed the Serie A crown in recent years—with Milan lifting the Scudetto in 2022 followed by Napoli’s historic, dominant championship run in 2023. The head-to-head battle has swung back and forth recently, highlighted by Napoli's 1-0 victory in April 2026 and their 2-0 win in the Supercoppa Italiana in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs AC Milan, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A kick-off?

Napoli vs AC Milan takes place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on Sunday, Desember 13, 2026.

How to buy SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing Portals: The safest and most direct way to secure authentic tickets is through the official websites of both clubs ( sscnapoli.it or acmilan.com ). Tickets for home fans are typically released in phases, starting with season-ticket holders, followed by loyalty card holders (such as the Fidelity Card / Tessera del Tifoso), and finally general public sale.

The safest and most direct way to secure authentic tickets is through the official websites of both clubs ( or ). Tickets for home fans are typically released in phases, starting with season-ticket holders, followed by loyalty card holders (such as the Fidelity Card / Tessera del Tifoso), and finally general public sale. Away Section (Settore Ospiti): If you are supporting the visiting team, away tickets must be purchased through the designated away-fan allocation via the visiting club’s official ticketing channel.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Lower Tier / Curves (Curva / Distinti Inferiori): Generally start around €20 to €45 .

Generally start around . Mid-Tier & Sideline Seating (Distinti / Tribune Laterali): Typically range between €75 and €150 .

Typically range between . Premium & Central Grandstands (Tribuna Centrale / Posillipo/Onore): Usually runs between €175 and €275+ .

Usually runs between . Official Corporate Hospitality & VIP Packages: Start around €250 to €350 and can scale past €1,000+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Economy / Upper Tier Resale: Typically start around €120 to €150 .

Typically start around . Average Resale Market Seating: Generally trade between €190 and €250 .

Generally trade between . Premium Matchday Packages & Travel Combos: Frequently range from €250 to €500+.

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Serie A: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan Form

Napoli have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at home to Lazio in Serie A. Earlier in the run, they lost 4-1 to FC Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league, though a 4-1 win over Monza provided some relief. Napoli have scored nine goals and conceded nine across this five-game period.

Milan's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 1-2 away win at Genoa in Serie A. The 3-1 derby win over Inter stands as the standout result in this stretch, while a 0-2 loss to Ferencvaros in the Europa League and a 2-4 defeat to Bologna reflect the inconsistency Amorim is working to address. Milan have scored nine goals and conceded ten across these five games.

SSC Napoli vs AC Milan: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 6, 2026, when Napoli won 1-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Napoli have won four and Milan one, with the only Milan victory coming in September 2025 when they won 2-1 at San Siro. Napoli also claimed a 2-0 win over Milan in the Super Cup in December 2025.