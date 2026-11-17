Southampton host Burnley on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place in the FA Cup in February 2025, where Burnley secured a narrow 1-0 victory at St. Mary's Stadium. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures on record, results have been closely split with two wins apiece for Southampton and Burnley alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Southampton vs Burnley, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Southampton vs Burnley Championship kick-off?

Southampton vs Burnley at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 9 Dec 2026 - 15:00 St. Mary's Stadium

How to buy Southampton vs Burnley Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Southampton vs Burnley Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Southampton FC or Burnley FC ticketing portals for standard home and away allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Southampton vs Burnley Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Southampton vs Burnley Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult General Admission: Typically range from approximately €45 to €60 .

Typically range from approximately . Hospitality and Premium Matchday Packages:Generally start around €135.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Generally start at approximately €45 to €50 .

Generally start at approximately . Average Resale Price: Range anywhere from €70 to €120+.

Southampton vs Burnley Championship: Everything you need to know

Southampton vs Burnley Form

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 loss to Preston North End, following a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion. The Saints did show attacking quality earlier in the run, putting four past Queens Park Rangers in a 4-1 win. Across the five games, Southampton have scored eight goals and conceded three.

Burnley's recent form reads one draw, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. They lost 5-4 to Cardiff City in their most recent outing, a result that highlights their defensive vulnerabilities. The Clarets also fell 4-1 to Lincoln City and 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers during this run. They have scored seven goals in five games but conceded 13.

Southampton vs Burnley: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup in February 2025, when Burnley won 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, results have been closely contested, with matches spread across the Premier League and FA Cup. Southampton won two of those encounters, Burnley claimed two victories, and one match ended in a draw, with both sides scoring freely across the five games.