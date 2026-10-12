How to get Real Sociedad vs Levante tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Real Sociedad host Levante on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

Head-to-head history favors Real Sociedad, who have taken three victories to Levante's one across their last five top-flight encounters. In their most recent LaLiga clash in April 2026, Real Sociedad secured a 2–0 home win over Levante.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Sociedad vs Levante, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Reale Arena

How to buy Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga match at the Reale Arena (Anoeta Stadium), you have several main channels:

1. Official Primary Ticketing

Real Sociedad Official Website: The primary platform to purchase home-match general admission seats. Tickets usually go on sale to the general public a few weeks prior to the fixture.

Club Box Office (Taquilla): Tickets can also be purchased directly at the Reale Arena ticket office in San Sebastián in the days leading up to the match or on matchday, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga match vary depending on the seating category and sales channel:

1. Standard Official Tickets (General Admission)

Official tickets purchased directly through Real Sociedad generally follow these tier ranges:

Behind the Goals (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur): €25 – €40

East Stand (Tribuna Este): €40 – €75

Main/West Stand (Tribuna Principal): €60 – €90

Youth / Children (under 14): €15 – €25 (subject to category allocation)

2. VIP & Hospitality Packages

VIP Hospitality / Box Seats: €120 – €350+ per person (includes padded seating, lounge access, and local Basque catering)

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: Prices on secopndary ticket platforms such as StubHub generally start from around €65 – €90 for entry-level seats, increasing based on seat location and demand close to matchday.

Real Sociedad vs Levante LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Real Sociedad vs Levante Form

Real Sociedad have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 away win at Valencia in LaLiga, which followed a 1-2 home defeat to Bournemouth in the Europa League. Before that, they were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches, with the 2-3 win at Elche their other positive result in the run.

Levante have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent match was a 3-1 defeat at Villarreal, and they were also beaten 2-4 by Barcelona earlier in the run. The high point was a 5-2 home victory over Real Betis, while goalless draws against Malaga and Osasuna account for their two points dropped. Levante scored seven goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Real Sociedad vs Levante: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Real Sociedad won 2-0 at home in LaLiga. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Levante's ground in December 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Real Sociedad hold three wins to Levante's one, with one draw.