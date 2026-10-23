Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoManchester City
Book RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get RB Leipzig vs Manchester City tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
RB Leipzig
Manchester City
Champions League

RB Leipzig take on Manchester City in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The two clubs have a competitive European history primarily built in the Champions League, highlighted by previous knockout and group-stage encounters such as their meetings during the 2023–24 season.

Manchester City enters the broader European campaign as one of the tournament contenders, while RB Leipzig will look to leverage their home advantage at the Red Bull Arena to claim crucial points.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for RB Leipzig vs Manchester City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book RB Leipzig vs Manchester City TicketsBuy Now

When is RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League kick-off?

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City kicks off at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

How to buy RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at the Red Bull Arena, you have several primary options:

  • Official Club Channels (RB Leipzig): As the home team, RB Leipzig manages general ticket sales directly through their official website. Members and season-ticket holders usually get priority during pre-sale windows before any remaining seats are released to the general public.
  • Official Club Channels (Manchester City): For away supporters traveling from England, Manchester City allocates tickets through their official ticketing portal based on their cup scheme criteria and loyalty points system.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
Book RB Leipzig vs Manchester City TicketsBuy Now

How much do RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket costs for the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City, categorized by official club channels and the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing Room / Fan Sector: €15 to €25 for supporters located in the home fan blocks behind the goal.
  • Categories 3 & 4 (Upper Tiers & Behind Goals): €25 to €45 for standard upper-deck and end-zone seating.
  • Categories 1 & 2 (Longside Lower & Middle Tiers): €50 to €85 for prime sideline views.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 to €690+ depending on lounge access, views (such as Stadionblick or Logenblick), and catering inclusions.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard & Supporter Seats:€55 to €140 for basic entry or upper-tier sections.
  • Premium Longside & Lower Tier Views:€150 to €350 for clear-view sideline seats in blocks like A Seite or C Seite.
  • High-Demand / VIP Resale:€400 to €950+ for rare, low-row or highly sought-after hospitality tier tickets.
Book RB Leipzig vs Manchester City TicketsBuy Now

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Champions League: Everything you need to know

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Form

RB Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. They did record a commanding 5-0 win over Hamburger SV in that run, but back-to-back losses to Werder Bremen and Como in the Champions League reflect a side that has struggled for consistency.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League. They also beat Norwich City 5-0 in the Carabao Cup and defeated Porto 2-0 in the Champions League during this stretch, with a 1-0 win over Coventry City and a derby victory over Manchester United also included.

RBL

RBL - Form

B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
PSV
W1-0
FCB
L6-1
RMA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MCI

MCI - Form

SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Manchester City won 3-2 at home in the Champions League group stage. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, all played in the Champions League, City have won four and Leipzig one. The most lopsided result in that run was a 7-0 City victory at the Etihad in March 2023.

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawManchester City
1
1
3
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
7
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Champions League
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
6Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google