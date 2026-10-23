Previous encounters between the two clubs are limited to friendly fixtures, with their last meeting in July 2024 ending in a 1-1 draw. PSV enter this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League kick-off?

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge kicks off at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Philips Stadion

How to buy PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge at the Philips Stadion, you have a few primary avenues depending on your membership status and preferences:

Official Club Ticketing: Official tickets are sold directly through the PSV Eindhoven online ticket portal. Purchasing directly from the club typically requires a free PSV Club Card account, with sales opening first to priority groups, season cardholders, and club members before any remaining seats become available.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets cost?

Here is the pricing breakdown for the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge at the Philips Stadion:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Match Tickets: Official face-value tickets purchased directly through the PSV online portal typically range from roughly €35 to €90 , depending heavily on tier and seating category (such as shortside vs. longside seating). However, these require a club card or membership and usually sell out quickly to priority holders.

Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences and hospitality options directly via official club channels generally start at around €250 to €300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside Upper Level / Bronze Seating: Starting prices generally begin around €200 to €230 .

Longside & Lower Tier Seating: Premium sections and lower bowl seating commonly range from €250 to €450+ on average.

VIP & High-Demand Sections: Exceptional categories or bundled agency packages can scale upwards of €500 to €800+ depending on availability.

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Champions League: Everything you need to know

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge Form

PSV Eindhoven have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente in the Eredivisie, ending a run that had included a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam and a 3-1 away victory at Ajax. The only other dropped points came in the Champions League, where they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk. PSV have scored 15 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, reflecting a free-scoring side that can be vulnerable at the back.

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Genk in the Belgian First Division A, and they also beat Royal Antwerp 3-1 during this run. Their two defeats came against Aston Villa in the Champions League and Gent in domestic competition. Brugge have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

PSV Eindhoven vs Club Brugge: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge was a pre-season friendly in July 2024, which ended 1-1. In the three friendly fixtures on record between the clubs, PSV have won one, Club Brugge have won one, and one match was drawn. No competitive meetings between the two sides are available in the dataset.