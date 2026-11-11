How to get Paris FC vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Paris FC host Le Mans on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris.

Their previous competitive encounters include a notable Ligue 2 fixture back on December 21, 2019, where Le Mans secured a convincing 3-0 victory away from home. The two clubs also crossed paths during a club friendly fixture in July 2020, which saw Paris FC claim a 3-1 win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Paris FC vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Paris FC vs Le Mans kicks off at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 5 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stade Jean Bouin

How to buy Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most secure and direct method is through the official Paris FC ticketing portal (or Le Mans FC if travelling as an away supporter), where general admission seats and club-member presales are hosted.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Entry and General Admission: Generally start at approximately €20 to €25 for baseline seats.

Generally start at approximately for baseline seats. Premium or Central Sideline: Typically range between €45 and €75 depending on the specific tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level and Upper-Tier Seats: Start around €17 to €20 .

Start around . Central Lower-bowl Sections: Generally range from €35 to €55.

Paris FC vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Paris FC vs Le Mans Form

Paris FC have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win over Monaco in Ligue 1, and they also beat Rennes 4-3 earlier in the run. Defeats to Lens, who won 2-1, and Lorient, who won 1-0, represent the low points of that sequence. Across those five matches, Paris FC scored 11 goals and conceded nine.

Le Mans have won none, drawn one, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Troyes in Ligue 1, and they also lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 to Toulouse in that run. Their only points came from a 1-1 draw with Auxerre. Le Mans scored four goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Paris FC vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Paris FC and Le Mans on record came in a Ligue 2 fixture on December 21, 2019, when Le Mans won 3-0 away at the Stade Jean-Bouin. That is the only head-to-head match available in the current dataset, so a fuller historical picture will be updated as further records become available.