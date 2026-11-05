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Ligue 1
team-logoNice
Allianz Riviera
team-logoTroyes
Book Nice vs Troyes Tickets
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How to get Nice vs Troyes tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Nice
Troyes
Ligue 1

Nice take on Troyes in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Nice host Troyes on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Their most recent competitive meeting took place in April 2023, when Nice secured a narrow 1-0 away victory at the Stade de l'Aube. Prior to that narrow win, the two sides played out a thrilling five-goal encounter in October 2022, which ended in a 3-2 home triumph for Nice at the Allianz Riviera.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Troyes, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Troyes kicks off at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Allianz Riviera

How to buy Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets to the upcoming Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official OGC Nice ticketing website (billetterie.ogcnice.com) for direct sales, club member pre-sales, and standard individual match tickets as the fixture date approaches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / Upper Categories: Start around €40 for basic tiers, scaling upwards depending on the exact seating block.
  • Mid-Range Categories: Generally range between €45 and €75 depending on the view and proximity to the pitch.
  • Premium & Hospitality Categories: Range from roughly €70 to upwards of €95+ per ticket.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • Lower-Tier / Budget Resale: Start around €25 to €35 depending on supply and demand.
  • Mid-Range Resale: Generally range between €40 and €80.
  • Premium Resale: Typically range from €90 to €150+ depending on availability.
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Nice vs Troyes Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Troyes Form

Nice have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five Ligue 1 matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 win away at Brest on October 23, and they also beat Strasbourg 2-1 and Lille 2-1 in that run. The one defeat came against Lyon, who won 2-1, while a loss to Auxerre earlier in September rounds out the five-match period.

Troyes have taken just one win from their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Toulouse on October 25, following a 1-3 defeat to Lens and a 0-2 loss at Marseille. The sole win in that stretch was a 2-2 draw with Dijon in a friendly, and they were beaten 2-0 by Angers in Ligue 1 in September. Troyes have conceded in each of their last four league outings.

NCE

NCE - Form

LIL
W2-1
STR
W2-1
OL
L2-1
B29
W1-2
REN
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
TRO

TRO - Form

DIO
D2-2
OM
L0-2
RCL
L1-3
TFC
D0-0
LEM
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Nice vs Troyes: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2023, when Nice won 1-0 away at Troyes in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nice hold three wins to Troyes' two, with no draws recorded. Nice won 3-2 and 1-0 at home in October 2022 and April 2022 respectively, while Troyes claimed victories in October 2021 and April 2018.

Head to Head

NiceDrawTroyes
4
0
1
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
3
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
FT
Ligue 1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
0
FT
Ligue 1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
Nice badge
Nice
NCE
2
FT
7Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

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