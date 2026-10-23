This upcoming encounter marks the first-ever competitive head-to-head meeting between the two clubs in official UEFA competitions.

Como arrives with strong momentum, highlighted by a dominant 4-1 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League alongside solid performances in Serie A.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lens vs Como, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lens vs Como Champions League kick-off?

Lens vs Como kicks off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stade Bollaert-Delelis

How to buy Lens vs Como Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming UEFA Champions League match between RC Lens and Como 1907 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, you have several primary options:

Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites of RC Lens for standard home match ticketing allocations, member sales, and general public box office releases.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo.

How much do Lens vs Como Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League match between RC Lens and Como 1907 vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Official single-match tickets generally start around €40.00 for basic seating sections.

North Stand (Kop / Core Supporters): Standard pricing ranges from €30.00 to €55.00 .

South Stand (Family & Elevated Views): Official pricing ranges from €40.00 to €70.00 .

East Stand (Corporate Seating): Official club packages range from €90.00 to €180.00 .

West Stand (VIP & Executive Boxes): Premium and VIP official allocations range from €150.00 to €250.00 .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Short-Side / Upper Tier Resale: Entry-level typically start around €100.00 to €115.00 .

Category 2 / General Resale Zones: Standard resale seats across general sections range from approximately €120.00 to €150.00 .

Category 1 / Longside Resale: Prime view seats along the touchline generally cost between €175.00 and €260.00 .

VIP & Premium Resale Packages: High-demand central sections and hospitality packages can reach €300.00 to €450.00+ depending on availability.

Lens vs Como Champions League: Everything you need to know

Lens vs Como Form

Lens have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Monaco in Ligue 1, and they have now lost three of their last five games. The bright spot in this run remains their 3-2 Champions League win over Slavia Prague, and they also drew 2-2 with Le Mans. Across these five matches, Lens have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Como have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one additional result in the dataset. Their standout result was the 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig, and they also beat Napoli 2-1 and Genoa 4-1 in Serie A. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 Serie A defeat to Frosinone. Como have scored 12 goals across this five-match run while conceding six.

Lens vs Como: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Lens and Como. This fixture represents a first meeting between the two clubs at this level.