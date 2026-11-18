Le Havre host Le Mans on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

In their most recent meeting, Le Havre claimed a narrow 1–0 away victory over Le Mans during a pre-season club friendly on August 15, 2026. Prior to that summer tune-up, the two sides also squared off in July 2025, where Le Havre secured a 2–0 win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Le Mans kicks off at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

How to buy Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Le Havre AC Official Online Ticketing (Billetterie Officielle du HAC): The primary and safest option for face-value seats. Tickets are listed under the upcoming schedule for Saturday, December 12, 2026. Sales typically open in phases, starting with a priority window for season ticket holders before opening to general sale (no membership is required for general sale).

The primary and safest option for face-value seats. Tickets are listed under the upcoming schedule for Saturday, December 12, 2026. Sales typically open in phases, starting with a priority window for season ticket holders before opening to general sale (no membership is required for general sale). Away Supporters Section (Le Mans FC): Traveling Le Mans fans can purchase dedicated away-end tickets (Tribune Visiteurs, accessed via Gate G and Parking P3) either directly through Le Mans FC’s official ticketing channels ahead of the match or at the dedicated visitors' box office at Stade Océane on matchday, subject to availability.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind-the-Goal & Corner Stands (Tribune Nord Kop / Tribune Sud Famille): €10 to €20.

€10 to €20. Lateral & Corner Sideline Seats (Tribune Est Latérale / Intermédiaire): €20 to €35.

€20 to €35. Central Sideline Seats (Tribune Est Centrale / Halfway Line): €35 to €55.

€35 to €55. Concessions & Family Rates: €8 to €25.

€8 to €25. Premium Lounge & Hospitality Packages (Carré Magique / Le Comptoir Ciel&Marine / Loges): €150 to €600+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Behind-the-Goal & Upper Corner Seats: Starting around €26 to €35.

Starting around €26 to €35. Average General Admission & Mid-Tier Sideline Seats: €55 to €75.

€55 to €75. Lower-Tier Central Sideline & Prime Views: €80 to €130+.

€80 to €130+. VIP & Hospitality Resale Listings: €230 to €650+.

Le Havre vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Le Mans Form

Le Havre have lost all five of their last competitive matches, a run that represents one of the worst stretches in the division. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1, and they also suffered a 5-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain during that period. They have scored five goals and conceded 11 across those five outings, with clean sheets entirely absent from their recent record.

Le Mans have taken two points from a possible 15 in their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Monaco, where they equalised in the 90th minute. Earlier in the run they lost 3-0 to Toulouse and 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain. Le Mans scored four goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Le Havre vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly on August 15, 2026, when Le Havre won 1-0 away at Le Mans. Before that, Le Havre also claimed a 1-0 win in a friendly at Le Mans in July 2025. In competitive fixtures, the last encounter was a Ligue 2 match on December 3, 2019, which Le Havre won 2-0 at the Stade Oceane. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Le Havre have won four and Le Mans one.