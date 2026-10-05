Inter are set to play Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Historically, Inter Milan holds the upper hand in European competition, maintaining an undefeated head-to-head record against Shakhtar Donetsk across all seven of their prior official encounters. Their most recent UEFA Champions League meetings came during the 2021–22 group stage, where Inter secured a 2–0 victory at home following a 0–0 draw in the away fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League kick-off?

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk kicks off at the Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Giuseppe Meazza

How to buy Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets?

Several primary avenues exist for securing tickets to the Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium:

1. Official Club Ticketing Channels

Inter Official Website: Season ticket holders ( Siamo Noi cardholders) and registered Inter Club members get first access at discounted rates. Opens to the public after member sales, subject to availability.

Shakhtar Donetsk Official Portal: Fans supporting Shakhtar Donetsk should check Shakhtar's official club distribution channels for designated away section allocation in the Terzo Anello Blu (Third Tier Blue).

How to buy Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League tickets?

Several main options exist for purchasing tickets to the Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match at the San Siro Stadium, ticket costs vary depending on whether you purchase them face-value directly from the clubs or through secondary marketplace platforms:

1. Official Inter Milan Ticketing

Base Tickets: Standard seats starting from around €35 – €50 in the top tiers (Terzo Anello) up to €120 – €250 for lower main stand seats (Primo Anello).

Plus Tickets: Feature extra flexibility, such as one free name/holder transfer option.

VIP & Hospitality: Premium seating with lounge access and catering, generally priced between €300 – €650+ per person.

2. Official Away Fan Allocation

Standard UEFA Champions League away ticket caps generally set these around €30 – €45 .

3. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

Third Tier (Terzo Anello): Roughly €60 – €110

Second Tier (Secondo Anello): Roughly €110 – €220

First Tier (Primo Anello): Roughly €200 – €450+

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League: Everything you need to know

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk Form

Inter have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Roma in Serie A, having come from two goals down to level. Prior to that, they beat Udinese 5-3 and overcame Napoli 3-2 after trailing 2-0. Their only defeat in the run was a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Inter have scored 11 goals and conceded six.

Shakhtar have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four recorded matches, with one further result available. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Chornomorets Odesa in the Ukrainian Premier League. They drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Polissya Zhytomyr in league action. Shakhtar have shown they can produce results in Europe but their domestic form has been inconsistent.

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League group stage on November 24, 2021, when Inter won 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Inter have won two and Shakhtar have won none, with three draws. The most emphatic result in the dataset was a 5-0 Inter victory in the Europa League in August 2020.