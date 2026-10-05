How to get Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe tickets: Intercontinental Derby information, October ticket prices & where to buy

An electrifying atmosphere is always guaranteed when the two biggest clubs in Türkiye, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, lock horns in Istanbul, whether that be at Ali Sami Yen Stadium (Rams Park) or Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Galatasaray host the next highly-anticipated 'Intercontinental Derby' on Monday, October 26, and you could be at the epic Süper Lig fixture by booking tickets today.

Galatasaray are aiming to claim a record-breaking fifth straight Turkish league title this season, but they can expect stiff opposition from their city rivals amongst others. While Fenerbahçe haven't been crowned champions since the 2013/14 season, they continue to be in the mix for honours, finishing second in the past five Süper Lig campaigns.

With star names, such as Victor Osimhen, Rafael Leão, Barış Yılmaz, Mason Greenwood and Mattéo Guendouzi all set to take to the pitch, the latest encounter between the two Istanbul giants is set to be another unmissable occasion.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at the upcoming Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe match, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

When's the next Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe match?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue (location) Tickets Monday, October 26 Süper Lig: Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe (9.30pm TRT) Rams Park (Istanbul) Tickets March 20/21/22 Süper Lig: Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray (TBC) Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets

How to buy Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe tickets

Official tickets for the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe 'Intercontinental Derby' at Rams Park can be purchased online through Turkey's official centralized ticketing platform, Passo.

For the upcoming match scheduled on Monday, 26 October 2026, tickets through official channels are expected to go on sale 3-5 days before matchday.

However, because this is one of the world's most high-demand rivalries, securing an official seat requires navigating strict club priority windows.

Priority Window : Opened first exclusively for premium club cardholders (such as GSPlus Premium or GSPara cardholders) and official club members.

Galatasaray Passolig Holders : Opened next for standard fans holding a Galatasaray-logged Passolig card.

General Public Sale : Opened last only if any tickets remain. Because RAMS Park's 53,000+ capacity is heavily dominated by season ticket holders, derby allocations are extremely limited and rarely, if ever, reach the general public phase.

In addition, fans can purchase Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe tickets?

Official ticket prices for the high-profile Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe derby clash at RAMS Park officially range from ₺2,500 for the most affordable seating up to ₺55,000 for ultra-premium VIP tiers (€45-€1000)

Due to the massive nature of this fixture, these prices represent a significant surge compared to regular Süper Lig matches.

The official pricing tier structure released by the club details how much each seating category costs:

West Stand (Batı) : Includes the Premium, Delux, Lux, and Classic categories. This is the main grandstand featuring elite premium hospitality, corporate luxury suites, and VIP lounges. (Price: ₺50,000-₺55,000)

East Stand (Doğu) : Covering Categories 1 to 4. Excellent first-class television-style views along the primary sideline opposite the dugouts. (Price: ₺25,000-₺35,000)

North & South Stands (Kuzey & Güney) : Covering Categories 7 through 11. Located directly behind the goals. These sections host the loudest fans and ultra groups, making them highly energetic but offering a less strategic perspective of the tactical layout. (Price: ₺2,500-₺19,000)

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about RAMS Park

RAMS Park is a world-class football stadium located in the Seyrantepe quarter of the Sarıyer district on the European side of Istanbul. It has served as the home ground for Galatasaray since opening in 2011 and has a capacity of 53,978.

Galatasaray's previous stadium, the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which had been in use for 60+ years and was renowned for its incredibly intense atmosphere, was apparently on the verge of collapse and that a major stadium disaster could have occurred had it remained in use.

Memorable matches held at RAMS Park

The Noise Record : In 2011, during Galatasaray's fierce derby clash against Fenerbahçe, the stadium's passionate crowd set a Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium, reaching an unbelievable 131.76 decibels; louder than a jet engine taking off!

Champions League Nights : The venue has hosted spectacular European nights against continental giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United. They were highlighted by massive, breathtaking stadium-wide tifo displays created by the core fan group, ultrAslan.

Solar Power Record: The stadium's roof is packed with 10,000+ solar panels. This set-up generated 4.2 megawatts of electricity, earning another Guinness World Record for the most powerful solar output from a sports stadium roof.

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Everything you need to know

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe: Recent Head-To-Head Record

In the historic Intercontinental Derby (Kıtalararası Derbi), Fenerbahçe holds the all-time head-to-head advantage over Galatasaray across all official and friendly matches.

The rivalry dates back to their very first meeting in 1909, which Galatasaray won 2-0. Since then, the two clubs have played 406 matches. Fenerbahçe have won 150 of those games, Galatasaray 131 and there have been 125 draws.

Galatasaray won their most recent meeting with their city rivals 3-0, when the pair met in a Süper Lig clash at Rams Park in April. However, three months prior to that, in January, Fenerbahçe grabbed the bragging rights (and a trophy), securing a 2-0 win over their rivals in the Turkish Super Cup Final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.



