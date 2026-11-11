How to get Frosinone vs Inter tickets: Serie A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Frosinone host Inter on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

The most recent competitive clash between the two sides took place in May 2024, when Inter delivered a commanding 5-0 victory away from home. Across their past five meetings, Inter have been ruthlessly efficient in attack with 14 goals scored, while restricting Frosinone to just a single reply.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Frosinone vs Inter, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Frosinone vs Inter Serie A kick-off?

Frosinone vs Inter takes place at the Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Serie A - Game Week 14 5 Dec 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Benito Stirpe

How to buy Frosinone vs Inter Serie A tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets to the Frosinone vs Inter Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official club websites. Frosinone Calcio's official ticketing portal handles home allocation and general public sales, while FC Internazionale Milano's ticketing platform provides options for away sections and general club members.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Frosinone vs Inter Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the cost breakdown for Frosinone vs Inter Serie A tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range between €25 and €60 depending on the tier.

Typically range between and depending on the tier. Premium Seats: Range from €80 to €150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seats: Generally begin around €292 .

Generally begin around . Premium Seats: approximately €521, depending on seat location and overall fixture demand.

Frosinone vs Inter Serie A: Everything you need to know

Frosinone vs Inter Form

Frosinone head into this fixture with a strong recent record, winning three of their last five Serie A matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Torino, and they also put five past Lecce in a 5-1 victory. Across those five games they scored 18 goals and conceded nine, including a 4-4 draw with Atalanta that underlined both their attacking threat and defensive vulnerability. Their only defeat in that run was a 3-0 loss to Napoli.

Inter have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-1 loss to Milan in the Derby della Madonnina. Before that setback, Chivu's side beat Venezia 2-0, Fiorentina 2-1 and Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League, as well as winning 3-1 at Bologna. They scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Frosinone vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a Serie A fixture in May 2024, when Inter won 5-0 at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Inter have won all five, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one. Frosinone have yet to take a point from any of those encounters.