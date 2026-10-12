How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo Alaves host Malaga on Friday, October 23, 2026 at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

The most recent competitive meeting between the two clubs came in May 2023, when Alavés secured a 2–1 home victory in the Segunda División. Across their overall head-to-head history, Alavés hold a slight edge over Málaga with three wins to Málaga's two in their last five encounters.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 10 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga LaLiga tickets?

For the upcoming match Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga LaLiga at Estadio Mendizorrotza. Here are the primary methods and purchasing avenues to secure tickets:

1. Official Club Ticketing Channels

Deportivo Alaves Official Website: As the hosting club, Deportivo Alaves sells general admission tickets directly through their official online ticketing portal (deportivoalaves.com).

Mendizorrotza Stadium Box Office: Tickets can be purchased directly at the stadium ticket offices in Vitoria-Gasteiz prior to matchday, subject to remaining availability.

Away Fan Sector (Málaga CF): Traveling fans looking to sit in the away section must secure tickets directly through Málaga CF's official ticketing department or member portal.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Deportivo Alavés vs. Málaga CF at Estadio Mendizorrotza depend on the seat location and whether you purchase directly through official club channels or via secondary marketplaces.

1. Official Box Office & Club Outlets (Face Value)

Buying directly through official club sales offers the lowest face-value prices:

Behind the Goals (Fondo Polideportivo / Fondo Cervantes): €30 – €50

Side Stand (Tribuna Preferencia): €35 – €55

Main Stand (Tribuna Principal / Central Premium): €50 – €75

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Resale Price: ~€40 – €65

Average Resale Price: ~€130 – €210 (depending on category and availability)

Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga Form

Deportivo Alaves have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Athletic Bilbao on September 19, following defeats to Valencia and Racing Santander. Their standout result in the run was a 5-2 win over Osasuna on September 6. Alaves have scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Malaga have gone winless in their last five LaLiga matches, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss at Getafe on September 20. Earlier in the run, they were beaten 1-3 by Villarreal and 4-0 by Real Madrid. Malaga have scored two goals and conceded nine across those five games.

Deportivo Alaves vs Malaga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Segunda Division on May 20, 2023, when Deportivo Alaves beat Malaga 2-1 at home. Before that, Malaga won 1-0 at home against Alaves in December 2022, also in the Segunda Division. Across the last five recorded meetings, Alaves hold three wins to Malaga's two.