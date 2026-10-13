How to get Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Crystal Palace host Newcastle United on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Selhurst Park in London.

Newcastle United travel to London seeking consistency after claiming a 2-1 Premier League victory against Hull City in their previous domestic outing. In their most recent league meeting at Selhurst Park in April 2026, Crystal Palace secured a tight 2-1 victory thanks to a late penalty from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Premier League kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United kicks off at Selhurst Park in London, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, you have several primary routes depending on whether you want official primary sales, premium matchday experiences, or secondary platforms.

1. Official Club Box Office

Crystal Palace Membership: The safest and most direct way to get general admission tickets in the home end is through the official Crystal Palace website. You generally need an active paid adult or junior membership to access ticket sales phases.

Away End (Newcastle United Supporters): Away section tickets are sold exclusively through Newcastle United’s official ticketing portal to their own eligible season ticket holders and club members based on loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United vary depending on whether you purchase them directly through official club channels or on the secondary/resale market.

1. Official Face-Value Prices

Standard Adult Tickets: Face-value matchday tickets at Selhurst Park typically cost between £46 and £80 for adult general admission, depending on seating category and stand location.

Concession Tickets: Junior, Young Adult (18–21), and Senior tickets are available at reduced rates, generally ranging from £25 to £55 .

Away End Tickets: Away supporter tickets for Newcastle fans capped by Premier League rules are fixed at £30 for adults, with concession options starting around £15 to £20 .

Matchday Hospitality: Official VIP and lounge packages start around £170 and can range up to £475+ per person depending on dining inclusions and seat location.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Because standard tickets for high-demand fixtures against top-tier opponents usually sell out during the official member sales phase, tickets on secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on market demand:

Basic/General Resale Seats: Typically range from £85 to £170 .

Premium Longside/Lower Tier Seats: Generally list between £170 and £450+ .

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Form

Crystal Palace have won two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their most recent outing was a goalless Premier League draw at Leeds, which followed a commanding 4-0 Europa League win over Lech Poznan. Earlier in the run, Palace claimed a 3-2 win at Fulham but were beaten 3-2 at home by Ipswich Town. The Eagles have scored twelve goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, showing attacking threat but defensive vulnerability in equal measure.

Newcastle's last five matches tell a story of sharp contrasts. Jaissle's side have won three, drawn one, and lost one, with the 4-1 defeat at Leeds the clear low point. They responded with a 2-1 Premier League win over Hull City, and their run also includes a 2-0 win over Tottenham and a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. Newcastle have scored ten goals and conceded seven across the period, underlining both their attacking output and the defensive questions that remain.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-1 Crystal Palace win at Selhurst Park in April 2026, a result that will give the home side confidence going into this fixture. Newcastle, though, have been the dominant force across the last five Premier League encounters between the clubs, winning two of those meetings including a 5-0 victory at St James' Park in April 2025. Palace have won twice in the series, with one draw, and the head-to-head record underlines how competitive this fixture has been in recent seasons.