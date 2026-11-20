Cardiff City host Southampton on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

During their 2023–24 Championship meetings, Southampton claimed a 2–0 victory at St Mary's before Cardiff City responded with a 2–1 comeback win in the Welsh capital. Their most recent clash took place in the second round of the 2024–25 EFL Cup, where Southampton edged out a thrilling 5–3 victory at Cardiff City Stadium.

Let GOAL out provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Cardiff City vs Southampton, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship kick-off?

Cardiff City vs Southampton kicks off at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 21 12 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Cardiff City Stadium

How to buy Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Cardiff City Official Club Channels: If you are a home supporter for the match at Cardiff City Stadium, tickets can be purchased directly through Cardiff City's official ticket portal or their official club app.

If you are a home supporter for the match at Cardiff City Stadium, tickets can be purchased directly through Cardiff City's official ticket portal or their official club app. Southampton FC Away Allocation: If you are traveling as a Southampton fan for the away fixture, Southampton receives a designated away ticket allocation (typically around 3,200 tickets). These are sold directly through Southampton's official ticket website or ticket office phone lines, with priority windows dictated by away match loyalty points and season ticket status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Southampton Away Allocation (Cardiff City Stadium): Official tickets for visiting Southampton fans are priced at £32 for adults, £24 for over-60s, £20.50 for supporters aged 16 to 21, and £16 for under-16s. Accessible wheelchair tickets for adults are priced at £27 .

Official tickets for visiting Southampton fans are priced at for adults, for over-60s, for supporters aged 16 to 21, and for under-16s. Accessible wheelchair tickets for adults are priced at . Cardiff City Home Tickets & General Admission: Typically range from £20 to £50 for general admission depending on the stand and age concessions, though high-demand categories or executive treatment scale higher.

Typically range from for general admission depending on the stand and age concessions, though high-demand categories or executive treatment scale higher. Hospitality Packages: Range from £90 to £150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seats: Generally start around £50 to £78 .

Generally start around . Central and Premium Resale Views: Typically range from £90 to £145+ .

Typically range from . VIP and Hospitality Secondary Upgrades: Scale upwards from £150 to £250+.

Cardiff City vs Southampton Championship: Everything you need to know

Cardiff City vs Southampton Form

Cardiff City have recorded two wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last four completed Championship matches, with their most recent result a 5-4 win over Burnley on November 7. Before that, they drew 3-3 with West Ham United and lost 3-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Cardiff have scored 11 goals and conceded seven across their last five outings, reflecting an open and high-scoring run of form.

Southampton have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Championship games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End on November 7, which ended a run that included wins over Queens Park Rangers (4-1) and West Ham United (2-3 away). The away side have scored eight goals and conceded five across that five-match stretch.

Cardiff City vs Southampton: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Cardiff City and Southampton came in the Carabao Cup on August 28, 2024, when Southampton won 5-3 at Cardiff City Stadium. In the Championship, Cardiff recorded a 2-1 home win in April 2024, while Southampton won 2-0 at St Mary's in December 2023. Across the five most recent recorded fixtures in all competitions, Southampton have won three times and Cardiff once, with one result also on record from a 2021 friendly where Southampton won 4-0.