How to buy Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets: Arsenal vs Manchester City, EFL Cup prices & more

Whatever you prefer to call it, whether it be the Carabao Cup, the EFL Cup or the League Cup, we are set for another thrilling conclusion to England’s premier domestic cup competition.

The first piece of major silverware of the 2025/26 season will be handed out at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22, 2026, as Arsenal take on Manchester City to battle it out for glory.

Let GOAL take you through all the vital information you need to know ahead of the Final, including where to buy tickets and how to watch live.

When is the Carabao Cup Final 2026?

When: Sunday, March 22, 2026 Kick-off: TBC (UK time) Where: Wembley Stadium, London Teams: Arsenal vs Manchester City Tickets: Tickets

What are the upcoming Carabao Cup fixtures?

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Mar 22, 2026, TBC Final: Arsenal vs Manchester City at Wembley Stadium Tickets

Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

There will always be a huge demand for tickets for the Carabao Cup Final, and the 2026 edition will be no different. Official pricing is expected to follow the same structure as recent Wembley finals.

Category Adult Pricing Level 2 Premium seat £150 – £125 Category 1 £108 Category 2 £97 Category 3 £76 Category 4 £58 Category 5 £41

Concessionary rates are typically available for seniors, children and young adults, subject to confirmation by the EFL.

Getty Images

Where to buy Carabao Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Tickets for the Carabao Cup Final are usually sold directly through the two finalist clubs once the semi-finals have concluded. Each club receives a fixed allocation, and demand regularly exceeds supply.

Supporters can also explore hospitality options at Wembley Stadium or look to the secondary ticket market for additional availability.

How to watch or stream the Carabao Cup Final 2026

Sky Sports are expected to broadcast the Carabao Cup Final live in the UK, with streaming available via NOW and the Sky Sports app. Broadcast details will be confirmed closer to kick-off.

International viewers will also be able to watch the Carabao Cup Final through official broadcast partners, including Paramount+ in the United States and beIN Sports in Australia.