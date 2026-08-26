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Ligue 1
team-logoBrest
Stade Francis le Ble
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
Book Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Tickets
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How to get Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Brest
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Brest take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Brest take on Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest.

Paris Saint-Germain enters the fixture looking to build momentum and maintain their historical dominance in this head-to-head matchup. Meanwhile, Brest will aim to leverage their home-pitch advantage to secure a statement result against the reigning powerhouse.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain takes place at Stade Francis-Le Blé in Brest, with kick-off scheduled for the confirmed time listed above.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Stade Brestois and Paris Saint-Germain on September 13, 2026, at Stade Francis-Le Blé, follow these standard options:

  • Official Club Channels: Check the official Stade Brestois website for primary ticket sales, member-priority access, and box office availability. Because this is a high-profile home fixture against PSG, official tickets sell out quickly.
  • Resale Marketplaces & Ticket Aggregators: If primary tickets are sold out through the club, secure secondary platforms and ticket comparison sites (such as StubHub) aggregate listings.
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How much do Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Brest versus Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match on September 13, 2026, generally vary depending on the platform and seating tier:

  • Official Box Office: Face-value tickets directly through Stade Brestois typically start around €30 to €50 for standard home seating, though availability for high-profile matches like PSG is heavily restricted and usually requires club membership.
  • Secondary Marketplaces & Resale Platforms: On ticket aggregation and secondary sites (such as StubHub), prices for this fixture generally start around €80 to €160 for upper-tier or general admission views, and can scale well higher depending on demand and exact block location.
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Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Form

Brest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Le Mans in Ligue 1 on August 22, their first competitive result of the new season. Prior to that, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in a friendly, and drew 2-2 with Venezia in another warm-up game. Brest scored ten goals across those five matches but conceded nine, reflecting an open and at times vulnerable defensive record in pre-season.

PSG's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Rennes on August 23, where a second-half comeback rescued a point on the opening Ligue 1 weekend. Before that, they lost 1-0 to Lens in the Super Cup and beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup. PSG scored six goals and conceded six across those five games, a mixed return that reflects an unsettled start to the campaign.

B29

B29 - Form

VEN
D2-2
NFO
L2-0
LEM
D2-2
TFC
D2-2
LEH
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PSG

PSG - Form

RCL
L1-0
REN
D2-2
LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs took place on May 10, 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, PSG hold a commanding record with four wins to Brest's none, with one match not producing a Brest victory. The most emphatic result in that run came in the Champions League on February 19, 2025, when PSG won 7-0 at the Parc des Princes. PSG have scored 19 goals across those five meetings and conceded just two.

Head to Head

BrestDrawParis Saint-Germain
0
0
5
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
7
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Champions League
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5
FT
2Goals Scored19
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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