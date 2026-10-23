This encounter marks a rare European meeting, as the two clubs have no prior competitive head-to-head history in official UEFA competitions. Their only previous encounter was a club friendly back on August 1, 2015, where Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis kicks off at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis at Signal Iduna Park, you have several primary options ranging from official club channels to secondary and hospitality providers:

Official BVB Ticket Shop & Ballot System: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Borussia Dortmund website. For high-demand Champions League fixtures, BVB typically utilizes a request or ballot system rather than a direct first-come, first-served sale, with priority windows given to club members and season ticket holders.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis vary depending on the purchase channel, seating tier, and demand.

1. Official Club Channels

Upper Tier / Budget Seats (Category 4): Typically start around €40 to €60 for standard upper tier or restricted view areas, though high-demand European matches sell out through official member ballots quickly.

Mid-Tier Seats (Category 2 & 3): Standard central and sideline seats generally range between €80 to €150 .

Prime Lower Stand & VIP Hospitality: Premium lower-tier seating and official VIP packages with lounge access range from €250 to over €500+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier & Entry-Level Resale: Starting prices generally begin around €80 to €130 depending on availability.

Standard Sideline Seats (Category 1 & 2): Mid-tier and longside seats typically range from €200 to €400+ .

Premium & Hospitality Resale: Prime lower stand tickets or bundled reseller packages often range between €450 to €700+ .

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis Form

Borussia Dortmund arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions and scoring 13 goals while conceding just two. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Bundesliga win over Paderborn, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League. Two clean sheets in their last five outings underline the defensive solidity Kovac's side have shown.

Real Betis have won four of their last five matches, drawing one and losing none in that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga, and they recorded wins over Getafe, Villarreal, and Real Madrid in the same stretch. Betis scored nine goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, with their 3-2 Champions League win over Lille standing as the standout result.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis came in a club friendly on August 1, 2015, when Dortmund won 2-0 at home. No competitive head-to-head history between the two clubs exists beyond that single pre-season fixture.