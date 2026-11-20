Atletico Madrid host Valencia on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

Their most recent LaLiga encounters have been tightly contested tactical battles, often decided by single-goal margins that highlight Diego Simeone’s trademark defensive organization. As both teams continually chase European qualification, every domestic meeting carries massive weight in determining their ambitions at the top end of the LaLiga table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Atletico Madrid vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia kicks off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 16 13 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

How to buy Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

Here are the options to purchase tickets for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels (Atlético Madrid Official Website): For home matches played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, purchasing directly through Atlético Madrid's official ticketing portal is the safest and most reliable method.

For home matches played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, purchasing directly through Atlético Madrid's official ticketing portal is the safest and most reliable method. Official Club Channels (Valencia CF Official Website): If the match is played away at the Mestalla stadium, tickets can be acquired directly via Valencia CF's official website. They typically allocate a specific section for visiting away supporters, which can be coordinated through either club's ticketing office.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission (Upper Tiers & Side Stands): Typically start around €40 to €55 .

Typically start around . Standard Category Seats (Fondo / Goal Stands): Generally range from €50 to €85 .

Generally range from . Longside & Premium Official Seating: Generally cost between €90 and €150 .

Generally cost between . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start around €120 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Starting Prices: Generally start around €45 to €60 .

Generally start around . Resale Average Market Price: Average of €80 to €130 .

Average of . Resale VIP / Longside Seating: Can range from €120 to over €300.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Form

Atletico Madrid have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Barcelona in LaLiga, which followed a 0-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The positive results in that run include a 2-0 away win at Levante and a 1-0 home victory over Deportivo de A Coruna. Atletico scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Valencia's last five matches produced two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 Copa del Rey win over Tavernes de la Valldigna, but their league form tells a different story. Before that, they lost 0-3 to Real Madrid at Mestalla, beat Elche 1-0 away, lost 1-2 to Villarreal, and drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao. Valencia scored eight goals and conceded six across those five games, though their league record in that period is considerably leaner.

Atletico Madrid vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on May 2, 2026, when Valencia hosted Atletico Madrid and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atletico Madrid hold a commanding advantage, winning four times to Valencia's none, with one draw. The most recent clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, played in December 2025, ended 2-1 to Atletico.