Aston Villa take on Fenerbahce on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The sides last met in January 2026 during the UEFA Europa League, where Aston Villa claimed a narrow 1–0 away victory in Istanbul. With Villa Park expected to be at full capacity, the encounter presents Fenerbahçe with an immediate chance to avenge their previous defeat on English soil.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League kick-off?

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce takes place at Villa Park in Birmingham, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Villa Park

How to buy Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Champions League, you can follow these primary purchasing routes:

1. Official Aston Villa Ticketing Channel (Home Fans)

Membership Required: Official match tickets are distributed through Aston Villa’s ticketing platform. Priority windows open first for official My Villa members, allowing one ticket per member.

General Sale & Resale: If tickets remain after the membership priority window, they go on general sale. Alternatively, you can check the official Season Ticket Resale platform on the club site, where season ticket holders list seats at face value leading up to matchday.

2. Hospitality Packages (Official & Guaranteed)

If standard tickets sell out, Villa Park offers official matchday hospitality packages (such as Trinity Road Stand or The Lower Grounds). These include padded seating alongside food and beverage options, and they do not require a membership to purchase.

3. Official Visiting Club Channels (Fenerbahçe / Away Fans)

Away section tickets are allocated directly to Fenerbahçe and sold according to their club’s ticketing system (typically distributed through Passolig/Passo platforms or official supporter club allocations). Away supporters are seated in the designated visiting allocation in the Doug Ellis Stand.

4. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

For sold-out fixtures, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list fan-to-fan tickets. Prices on secondary platforms fluctuate based on demand and are typically listed above face value.

How much do Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe in the UEFA Champions League vary depending on the category and purchasing platform:

1. Official Face-Value Tickets (Villa Park)

Adult Standard Tickets: Range from €85 to €115 (£70 to £94), depending on seating tier and stadium zone (with discounts available for juniors and seniors).

Away Supporters Allocation: Allocated directly via Fenerbahçe and typically priced around €60 to €85 (£50 to £70).

2. Official Matchday Hospitality

Premium hospitality packages start from approximately €240 to €420+ (£200 to £350+) per person, depending on dining inclusions and lounge access.

3. Secondary & Resale Marketplaces

On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub , starting prices generally begin around €120 to €150 for standard seats, with average listing prices rising significantly higher (often €250 to €500+ ) depending on seat location and demand leading up to matchday.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Champions League: Everything you need to know

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce Form

Aston Villa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 12, while they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in their previous league outing. The positive in their recent run was a 3-2 victory away at Club Brugge in the Champions League on September 8. Villa scored seven goals across those five matches and conceded eight.

Fenerbahce have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Gaziantep FK in the Super Lig on September 14, following the 1-1 draw with Roma in the Champions League. Their best result in the run was a 2-1 win over Lyon in Champions League qualification in August. Across the five matches, Fenerbahce scored six goals and conceded five.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two clubs in this dataset took place on January 22, 2026, when Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Fenerbahce in the Europa League. That result gives Villa the advantage in head-to-head record, with one win from one meeting.