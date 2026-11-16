Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live$50
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoArsenal
Emirates Stadium
team-logoReal Madrid
Book Arsenal vs Real Madrid Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
Assisted by

How to get Arsenal vs Real Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Champions League

Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Arsenal host Real Madrid on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The two European giants more recently collided in the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign. Arsenal claimed a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory over that two-legged tie, securing a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium followed by a 2-1 away triumph at the Bernabéu.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Arsenal vs Real Madrid, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Arsenal vs Real Madrid TicketsBuy Now

When is Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League kick-off?

Arsenal vs Real Madrid takes place at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 6
Emirates Stadium

Buy Arsenal tickets

Experience the atmosphere of Emirates Stadium live. Secure your Arsenal tickets and don’t miss out.

12345671314151617181920212223243132495053545556575859607980818244454647486768697071727576777851528384414243657374616263646610010110210310410510610710810911011111211311411511611711811912012112212312412512612712812913013113213313491929394959697989910111225262728293089
  • Deluxe
  • Premium
  • Standard
  • Bring the Noise
  • Bring the Family

We may earn a commission on purchases via affiliate links.

How to buy Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Arsenal's official ticketing portal or membership platform is the safest and most reliable method, typically rolling out via a ballot system or priority windows for members and season ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Book Arsenal vs Real Madrid TicketsBuy Now

How much do Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard Club Ballots / Members: Generally range from approximately €45 to €135.
  • Club Level / Hospitality Packages: Start around €450 to €1,200+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Shortside Seating: Typically start around €475 to €520.
  • Longside / Premium Lower Tier Seating: Commonly range between €580 and €750+.
  • VIP / Exclusive Resale Blocks: Range from €1,000 to over €5,500.
Book Arsenal vs Real Madrid TicketsBuy Now

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Form

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only dropped points coming in a 1-1 Carabao Cup draw against Fleetwood Town. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win over Hull City, and they also claimed a 0-1 away victory at Liverpool. Across the five fixtures, Arsenal scored five goals and conceded three, with their European form particularly solid following a 1-2 win at Slavia Prague in the Champions League.

Real Madrid have won all five of their last five matches across all competitions, making them the form side heading into this fixture. Their most recent outing was a 0-3 win over Valencia in LaLiga, and they also beat Barcelona 1-2 away from home in the same competition. In Europe, Madrid have scored nine goals across three Champions League matches in that run, including a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig and a 2-3 away victory at AEK Athens. Across all five games, Mourinho's side scored 13 goals and conceded four.

ARS

ARS - Form

EVE
W2-0
FLE
L1-1
LIV
W0-1
SLP
W1-2
HUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

RBL
W4-1
BAR
W1-2
SAN
W0-3
AEK
W2-3
VAL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/4
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent competitive meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League round of 16 in April 2025, when Real Madrid hosted Arsenal and lost 1-2 at the Bernabéu. The first leg, played at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, 2025, ended 3-0 to Arsenal. Across the last five recorded meetings between the sides — which include two Champions League ties from 2006 and a 2008 friendly — Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one Real Madrid win. Arsenal have scored seven goals across those fixtures and conceded two.

Head to Head

ArsenalDrawReal Madrid
4
1
0
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
FT
Champions League
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
7Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google